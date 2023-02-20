Megan Fox Supports MGK’s Guitarist Sophie Lloyd After Hookup Rumors: ‘You Are Insanely Talented’

Megan Fox congratulated Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd for surviving her “first unwarranted PR disaster,” after rumors formed that the musician, 26, had caused problems for Megan, 36, and MGK, 32. The Transformers actress had shared a supportive message for Sophie in an Instagram comment, for a post promoting the rocker’s upcoming single “Fall Of Man” with Trivium frontman Matt Heafy.

The rumors regarding Sophie came when Megan scrubbed her social media for any sign of her pop-punk singing fiancé and posted a cryptic, since-deleted photo with a caption, quoting a Beyoncé lyric. A fan commented on the post suggesting that the Mainstream Sellout rocker “probably got with Sophie,” and Megan responded with a joke. “Maybe I got with Sophie,” she wrote.

Megan put a stop to the speculation in an Instagram comment that she wrote on Sunday February 19. “How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it – I will never understand,” she remarked.

Prior to the Jennifer’s Body actress leaving the comment, Sophie’s management had also denied the rumors in a statement to Page Six. “Sophie is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the team said. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

After clarifying that the Insta comment was a joke, Megan praised Sophie for both her musical abilities and for handling the situation with grace, but warned that there will likely be more rumors down the line. “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood,” she wrote. “You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here, unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. Middle fingers up.”

The rumors regarding Sophie came as many fans speculated that Megan and MGK had split after her February 12 Instagram post, where she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. The actress briefly deleted her Instagram, but upon her return, she denied any rumors about cheating in a post. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote in a post. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”