Megan Fox & MGK Look Upset While Leaving Couples Counseling Amid Split Rumors: Photos

Megan Fox walked ahead of Machine Gun Kelly as they left a marriage counseling office in California on Monday, just a few days after she removed their photos on social media and then deleted her account.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 14, 2023 5:23PM EST
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Scottsdale, AZ - MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: MGK, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio at Milk Studios in Hollywood, CA. Universal Music Group's 2023 After Party Celebrating The GRAMMY Awards Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Image Credit: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID

Megan Fox, 36, and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, seem to be working on their relationship. The actress and rapper were photographed leaving a marriage counseling office in California on Monday and appeared to be upset. She walked ahead of him as she held her phone and they didn’t seem to converse in front of cameras as they made their way to their transportation.

Megan wore a blue long-sleeved top, gray pants, and sneakers as her hair was down. MGK wore a black graphic hoodie, pants, and and sneakers as his blond hair was on full display. The pair apparently left in separate cars after the session.

Megan and MGK during a previous outing. (Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID)

Megan and MGK’s counseling appointment comes just a few days after they sparked split speculation when Megan deleted photos of her and the artist from her Instagram page. She also cryptically posted lyrics from Beyonce‘s song “Pray You Catch Me” that read, “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath.” She later deleted her account altogether.

Shortly after the speculation started to expand online, a source told People that the lovebirds “had a fight over the weekend” and Megan wouldn’t “speak to him.” The source also said they’ve “had issues in the past” and “They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off.” Days before she deleted her account, Megan was spotted without her ring in selfies she took.

Megan and MG fueled split speculation over the weekend. (Shutterstock)

Megan and MGK have yet to publicly comment on the status of their relationship, but when a fan speculated that MGK was romantically involved with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, on Megan’s page, the beauty responded. “Maybe I got with Sophie,” she wrote.

Megan and MGK started dating in 2020 and have been very open about sharing loving moments together online and at events. They got engaged last year after he proposed with an impressive emerald and diamond ring. They both showed it off in photos and video after the engagement and MGK added a caption that read, “yes, in this life and every life.”

