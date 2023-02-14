Megan Fox & MGK Look Upset While Leaving Couples Counseling Amid Split Rumors: Photos

Megan Fox, 36, and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, seem to be working on their relationship. The actress and rapper were photographed leaving a marriage counseling office in California on Monday and appeared to be upset. She walked ahead of him as she held her phone and they didn’t seem to converse in front of cameras as they made their way to their transportation.

Megan wore a blue long-sleeved top, gray pants, and sneakers as her hair was down. MGK wore a black graphic hoodie, pants, and and sneakers as his blond hair was on full display. The pair apparently left in separate cars after the session.

Megan and MGK’s counseling appointment comes just a few days after they sparked split speculation when Megan deleted photos of her and the artist from her Instagram page. She also cryptically posted lyrics from Beyonce‘s song “Pray You Catch Me” that read, “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath.” She later deleted her account altogether.

Shortly after the speculation started to expand online, a source told People that the lovebirds “had a fight over the weekend” and Megan wouldn’t “speak to him.” The source also said they’ve “had issues in the past” and “They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off.” Days before she deleted her account, Megan was spotted without her ring in selfies she took.

Megan and MGK have yet to publicly comment on the status of their relationship, but when a fan speculated that MGK was romantically involved with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, on Megan’s page, the beauty responded. “Maybe I got with Sophie,” she wrote.

Megan and MGK started dating in 2020 and have been very open about sharing loving moments together online and at events. They got engaged last year after he proposed with an impressive emerald and diamond ring. They both showed it off in photos and video after the engagement and MGK added a caption that read, “yes, in this life and every life.”