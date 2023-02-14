Sophie Lloyd: 5 Things To Know About Machine Gun Kelly’s Guitarist

Sophie Lloyd is a British guitarist who is part of Machine Gun Kelly’s Sellout World Tour

Sophie is 27 years old and has been with her musician boyfriend for five years

Sophie has several other guitar icons she would love to work with

Sophie Lloyd has been making headlines recently as the guitarist for Machine Gun Kelly‘s world tour — and as Megan Fox‘s potential hookup. That’s right, amid the breakup rumors swirling around the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, and Transformers actress, 36, Megan joked on her since-deactivated Instagram in Feb. 2023 that she “maybe” hooked up the blonde musician, per POPSUGAR. So, who is Sophie Lloyd? Read on to learn five things about MGK’s Mainstream Sellout World Tour guitarist.

1. Sophie Has Been Playing Guitar Since She Was 10 Years Old

Sophie’s official website said she started off as a “bedroom guitarist”, but her credentials suggest anything but. The 27-year-old musician graduated from the prestigious BIMM Institute (formerly known as The British and Irish Modern Music Institute) in 2018 and released her first EP, Delusions, while she was in school, according to her YouTube channel. Music was always important to Sophie, which she explains on her official website. “I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad,” she said. “Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfillment.”

Sophie always took mastering the guitar seriously. Her website also says she rarely socialized while growing up and instead would stay home to practice her craft.

2. Sophie Is Taken

Sophie is in a long-term relationship with drummer Christopher Painter, who goes by the name “The Painter”. They have been together for five years, as the rock drummer shared a fifth anniversary snap to his Instagram feed in Jan. 2023 to celebrate the milestone. “Today marks a very special day. It was the day I asked you to be my partner in crime. And 5 years later that is still very accurate,” he captioned a photo of them playing their respective instruments together. “Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for your thoughtfulness, kindness, generosity, care, silliness and your love. @sophieguitar_ …You get me like no one else does and have been my rock for 5 solid years.”

On their first anniversary, Sophie called Christopher “gorgeous” and her “best friend” alongside a slideshow of loved up snapshots of them together, as seen below.

The Painter plays drums for Sophie when she’s not touring with a world-famous musician, according to his Instagram page. He’s seemingly also her No. 1 fan, as he’s posted himself supporting her from the sidelines multiple times as she toured around the world with the “my ex’s best friend” hitmaker. He even praised Machine Gun Kelly and his band during summer 2022.

“Yo Kels thanks for bringing Sophie back in one piece,” he joked in the caption of a picture with the superstar. “Don’t bother with any of the b******* you read about MGK online. From what I experienced, they are the most amazing group of people you could meet. The MGK camp have been so incredible to Sophie and have also made me feel so welcomed, and will always be grateful for that.”

3. Sophia Is A YouTube Star

Sophie began her YouTube account in 2011 and gained a large following as she consistently posted videos of her absolutely shredding. Her account has more than 800,000 followers as of this writing and is still growing. She posts several videos a month, despite her busy schedule. In addition to musical videos, she sometimes gives her fans behind-the-scenes views of her rockstar life by creating daily vlogs. She has posted vlogs on Instagram as well, as seen below.

4. Sophie Is A Partner With Kiesel Guitars

Sophie teamed up with American guitar brand Kiesel Guitars in 2020 to launch a Limited Artist Edition of her A6H Aries electric guitar. It was crafted in Kiesel’s Custom Shop in Escondido, Calif. and created with Sophie’s specifications, according to Guitar World. “Having an Artist Series guitar has been one of my aspirations since I was a kid, and to have one with my favorite guitar company is just mind-blowing,” she said at the time. “Ever since I got this guitar it’s provided me with so much inspiration and creativity which has really taken my playing to the next level, and I’m so excited for everyone to try it and fall in love with it as much as I have.”

She also gave the company some love in Feb. 2022. “All the hard work and thought behind each and every guitar is so amazing and inspiring to see, so honored to be a part of this amazing company,” she wrote alongside a carousel of pics from her time at the shop, as seen above.

5. Sophie Has Big Plans

Touring with MGK seems to be just the start for Sophie and her dreams. On her website, she revealed she would love to make collaborative albums with Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist Slash, Joe Satriani, Grammy Award winner Steve Vai, and others. She has dreams of making an impact on the world’s youth as well. “I’d also love to do some kind of tour where I go around to different primary/secondary schools and do a masterclass to encourage younger, especially girls, to pick up the guitar,” she said. “And finally I’d like to have my own custom line of guitars with a company that people can buy.”