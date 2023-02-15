MGK’s Guitarist Sophie Claps Back At Rumors She Caused Issues Between Rocker & Megan Fox

As the split rumors between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly heat up, one of the alleged characters in the drama spoke out. Sophie Lloyd, the gorgeous guitarist from MGK’s band, responded to the speculation that she’s the reason behind the superstar couple’s issues. “Sophie is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her team said in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, Feb. 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

Sophie joined Machine Gun Kelly’s touring band in May 2022 for his Mainstream Sellout Tour and her managers insist she’s been nothing but professional. “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else,” they added.

The stunning musician was caught in the crossfire after a fan suggested she may have been stepping out with MGK. It all came to a head after Megan took to her Instagram on Feb. 12 to share a video of a letter burning and then quoted a lyric from Beyonce’s Lemonade cut “Pray You Catch Me” in the caption. “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath,” Megan wrote. The Transformers vet then seemingly deactivated her Instagram. As fans began to claim MGK had cheated on Megan, one suggested Sophie was to blame. “He probably got with Sophie,” the follower wrote in the comments section of Megan’s original letter-burning post. The actress hilariously responded, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

As we reported, Sophie has been in a long-term relationship with drummer Christopher Painter, who goes by the name “The Painter”. They have been together for five years, as the rock drummer gave a shout out to Sophie with an adorable snap to his Instagram to celebrate the milestone. “Today marks a very special day. It was the day I asked you to be my partner in crime. And 5 years later that is still very accurate,” he captioned it. “Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for your thoughtfulness, kindness, generosity, care, silliness and your love. @sophieguitar_ …You get me like no one else does and have been my rock for 5 solid years.”

Meanwhile, on the same day as Sophie’s statement was released, Megan and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counselor’s office in Los Angeles and they didn’t appear happy. The actress was many steps ahead of her musician beau as they exited, looking like a couple totally not in sync with each other.

Megan also reportedly ditched her engagement ring, which MGK offered her in January 2022. As we reported, a wedding appeared to have been on MGK’s mind for a while, as an insider told HollywoodLife that the “Emo Girl” hitmaker was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”