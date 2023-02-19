Megan Fox Denies Any ‘Third Party Interference’ In Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Amid Split Reports

Megan Fox, 36, is speaking out about recent rumors claiming that Machine Gun Kelly, 32, may have had an affair during their romance. The actress, who deactivated her Instagram page last week when she sparked speculation that she split from the rapper, activated her page once again to share a message that denied there was any “third party interference” causing problems between them. Her message also didn’t confirm or deny a split.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote in the beginning of the post. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.” She ended her message with a praying hands and purple heart emoji.

Since the comments were disabled on the post, fans didn’t get the chance to respond, but it’s clear to see that Megan is trying to set the record straight no matter what the status of her and MGK’s romance is. Her words come just one day after Page Six claimed that she found “suspicious texts” in his phone that led her to believe he was “having an affair.” The insider also claimed they have officially broken up.

“They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand,” they said. “She wants to see what they can salvage.” They also said that MGK “really wants to make up.”

The split rumors surrounding the couple, who began dating in 2020, started after Megan deleted photos of her beau on her Instagram page last weekend. She was also spotted not wearing her engagement ring, which caused the rumors to grow. The lovebirds were photographed attending and leaving a counseling session on Monday and Megan walked in front of MGK as she held her phone outside the location. They then left in separate vehicles.