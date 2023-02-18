Megan Fox Reportedly Found ‘Suspicious Texts’ In Machine Gun Kelly’s Phone Amid Split Rumors

Megan reportedly found 'DM’s and text messages' on MGK's phone, which led her to believe the singer was 'having an affair.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 18, 2023 10:49AM EST
View gallery
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Scottsdale, AZ - MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: MGK, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio at Milk Studios in Hollywood, CA. Universal Music Group's 2023 After Party Celebrating The GRAMMY Awards Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Image Credit: BACKGRID

In the latest 411 on the split rumors between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the actress reportedly found a few eyebrow-raising correspondences on her fiancé’s phone. After doing a little snooping, Megan came upon “DM’s and text messages” that led her to “believe he has been having an affair,” per Page Six. The alleged discovery came before she deleted her Instagram on Feb. 12 after posting a cryptic quote from a Beyonce song that read, “You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath,” and ditching her engagement ring.

Megan Fox reportedly found suspicious texts in Machine Gun Kelly’s phone. (BACKGRID)

“They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand,” the outlet’s source added of the couple. “She wants to see what they can salvage.” The insider went on to say that the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker isn’t going to give up so easily, as MGK “really wants to make up.”

The report comes after one of the alleged principals in the split drama spoke out. Sophie Lloyd, the gorgeous guitarist from MGK’s band, responded to the speculation that she’s the reason behind the superstar couple’s issues. “Sophie is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her team said in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, Feb. 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

Meanwhile, on the same day as Sophie’s statement was released, Megan and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counselor’s office in Los Angeles and they didn’t appear happy. The actress was many steps ahead of her musician beau as they exited, looking like a couple totally not in sync with each other.

As we reported, Megan also ditched her engagement ring, which MGK offered her in January 2022. A wedding appeared to have been on MGK’s mind for a while, as an insider told HollywoodLife that the “Emo Girl” singer was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad