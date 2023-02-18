Megan Fox Reportedly Found ‘Suspicious Texts’ In Machine Gun Kelly’s Phone Amid Split Rumors

In the latest 411 on the split rumors between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the actress reportedly found a few eyebrow-raising correspondences on her fiancé’s phone. After doing a little snooping, Megan came upon “DM’s and text messages” that led her to “believe he has been having an affair,” per Page Six. The alleged discovery came before she deleted her Instagram on Feb. 12 after posting a cryptic quote from a Beyonce song that read, “You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath,” and ditching her engagement ring.

“They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand,” the outlet’s source added of the couple. “She wants to see what they can salvage.” The insider went on to say that the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker isn’t going to give up so easily, as MGK “really wants to make up.”

The report comes after one of the alleged principals in the split drama spoke out. Sophie Lloyd, the gorgeous guitarist from MGK’s band, responded to the speculation that she’s the reason behind the superstar couple’s issues. “Sophie is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her team said in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, Feb. 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

Meanwhile, on the same day as Sophie’s statement was released, Megan and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counselor’s office in Los Angeles and they didn’t appear happy. The actress was many steps ahead of her musician beau as they exited, looking like a couple totally not in sync with each other.

As we reported, Megan also ditched her engagement ring, which MGK offered her in January 2022. A wedding appeared to have been on MGK’s mind for a while, as an insider told HollywoodLife that the “Emo Girl” singer was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”