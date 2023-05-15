Martha Stewart, 81, Wears Plunging Swimsuit For ‘SI: Swimsuit’ As Oldest Woman To Ever Grace Cover

Is there anything Martha Stewart can’t do? The answer is no and the 81-year-old proved that when she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2023 issue, making her the oldest woman to ever grace the cover.
On the cover, which was shot in the Dominican Republic, Martha looked fabulous in a plunging white Monday Swimwear one-piece with a super low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the suit with a large yellow poofy jacket draped over her shoulders and had her shoulder-length blonde hair down in voluminous waves.
Martha’s outfits throughout the shoot just kept getting sexier and another one of our favorite looks was her bright red Norma Kamali halter-neck one-piece with a plunging V- neckline. She styled the suit with a matching red sarong tied around her waist. As if Martha’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she slayed in a metallic Isa Boulder swimsuit that had a low square neckline and laced up the sides. She styled the spaghetti strap bathing suit with a massive straw Eric Javits sun hat and bracelets and earrings by Anita Ko.
Another one of our favorite photos pictured Martha swimming in the ocean wearing a shiny metallic silver Body Glove swimsuit with a black zipper down the front. She accessorized this suit with a pair of oversized white Gucci sunglasses and a diamond Cicada choker necklace. From her sheer lace TORSO CREATIONS cover-up to her black Zimmermann swimsuit with an Alix Pinho sarong, her Yves Saint Laurent swimsuit with her Valentino cover-up, and so much more, Martha absolutely slayed the cover shoot.