Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly ‘On A Break’ With Wedding Planning ‘Paused’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly put their romance and their wedding planning on the back burner amid rumors of trouble between the pair. “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” a source told US Weekly on Wednesday, March 22, adding that the superstars are “very hot and cold.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both Megan and MGK for comment.

The insider also insisted that the Transformers actress and the “Emo Girl” hitmaker, who got engaged in January 2022, have “stalled wedding planning to work on their issues.” While they are still in communication via “texting,” per the source, Megan and MGK are “off” as their “relationship is pretty volatile at the moment.”

The unfortunate report follows the news that Megan was recently seen without her engagement ring. While still one of the best-dressed stars at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, Megan graced the event without her $400K diamond and emerald engagement ring, and without her beau, causing quite the stir. A few days later, MGK raised eyebrows by rocking out hard with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd during a performance in Houston. As fans know, Sophie has previously been mentioned in the split rumors, as it was rumored that she had something to do with the drama, which she denied.

“Sophie is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her team said in a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

A few days later, Megan denied there was any “third party interference” causing problems between her and MGK in a lengthy Instagram post. It also came after reports said Megan discovered a few eyebrow-raising correspondences on her fiancé’s phone. Hours after Megan’s denial, she and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counselor’s office in Los Angeles and they didn’t appear happy. The actress was steps ahead of her musician beau as they exited, looking like a couple totally not in sync with each other.

As we reported, Megan also ditched her engagement ring, which MGK offered her in January 2022. A wedding appeared to have been on MGK’s mind for a while, as an insider told HollywoodLife that the “Emo Girl” singer was thinking about marriage all the way back in October 2020, “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly,” the source told HL at the time. “Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”