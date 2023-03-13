Megan Fox Stuns In Plunging Gown & Red Hair As She Goes Without Machine Gun Kelly To Vanity Fair Party: Photos

Megan Fox, 36, was one of the best-dressed stars at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12. The Transformers actress wore a plunging black velvet gown that highlighted her thin figure. Megan, who attended the party with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, also wore a massive silver necklace around her neck. She let her red hair down and rocked some glamorous makeup, as you can see in the photos.

Megan stepped out for the post-Oscars party amidst ongoing split rumors with MGK, 32. The split rumors began in February after Megan deleted photos of her beau on her Instagram page. She was also spotted not wearing her engagement ring, which caused the rumors to grow. The lovebirds were photographed attending and leaving a counseling session on Monday and Megan walked in front of MGK as she held her phone outside the location. They then left in separate vehicles.

Megan eventually spoke out about the rumors and denied that there was any “third party interference” causing problems between her and MGK. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” the Jennifer’s Body star wrote in an Instagram post from February 19.. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now,” Megan added.

Last summer, fans noticed that Megan and MGK were keeping a low profile, and some took that as a sign of an impending breakup. However, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time that the pair are “far from breaking up and still fully planning on getting married.” MGK, at the time, was finishing up the final dates of his global tour in support of Mainstream Sellout. His focus was on his job, but after the last dates in mid-October, the two will “focus on their wedding.”

But there’s still been no updates about Megan and MGK’s wedding. While we don’t know for sure if they’ve broken up, it does seem that the dynamic in the relationship has changed.