‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Super Bowl Trailer: Anthony Ramos Meets The Epic Robots Including Mirage

Transformers: Rise of The Beasts looks absolutely epic from the trailer that debuted during Super Bowl LVII. It’s the first Transformers film since 2018’s Bumblebee and arrives in theaters on June 9. The trailer is all about Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) who is shocked when his car transforms into a new robot named Mirage (voiced by Pete Davidson). Mirage befriends Noah who finds himself thrust into the Autobot Transformers’ conflict with the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons in the 1990s.

The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary @Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts, in theatres June 9. pic.twitter.com/B5vGQtFYgl — Transformers (@transformers) February 12, 2023

Of course, Optimus Prime is back in the film. Peter Cullen returns to voice the iconic Autobot leader. Ron Perlman voices Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals. Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, and Michaela Jae Rodriguez are also voicing robots in the blockbuster film. Dominique Fishback plays Elena Wallace, an artifact researcher.

Josh Cooley directed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is intended to kick off a new trilogy in the franchise. Paramount Pictures released the teaser trailer on December 1, 2022. A new longline for the film was also released. It reads: “Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.”

The first five Transformers films were directed by Michael Bay with Shia LaBeuf, Megan Fox, and Josh Duhamel among the main cast. The franchise was softly rebooted with Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. Now, fans are hyped for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, especially after that trailer. The countdown to June 9 is on!