Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Confirm They’re Back Together As They Hold Hands In Hawaii

The actress and pop-punk singer were spotted walking hand-in-hand during a romantic Hawaiian getaway, months after breakup rumors surfaced.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 7, 2023 4:16PM EDT
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be in a very good place after months of rumors that the two had split up. The couple was seen holding hands during a romantic vacation in Hawaii in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The actress, 36, and singer, 32, seemed like they were in good spirits on the getaway, seeming to confirm that they’ve gotten back together.

The pair have been seen vacationing at the Four Seasons Hualalai on the Big Island. In both photos, the couple were locking hands as they walked around the resort. In the first shot, Megan stunned in an all-black outfit, with a long-sleeved crop top and leggings with cutouts in one photo. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, sported a light blue outfit with a comic book character printed all over the button-down shirt and shorts. He also rocked a white mesh tank top. He also had his long blonde hair tied up in a man-bun.

In the second photo, MGK went shirtless, sporting a bright green bathing suit, with some punk-rock-inspired prints all over it. Meanwhile, the Transformers star rocked a tiny black strapless bikini top and a long white skirt with a leg slit as they walked on the grounds. The photos of the pair holding hands came just a few days after they were seen getting dinner at the hotel.

Fans began speculating that MGK and Megan had split when the actress shared a since-deleted selfie of herself with lyrics from Beyonce’s “Pray You Catch Me” on Instagram in February. She also deleted all the photos of herself and the “bloody valentine” singer from her Instagram. “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath,” the caption read.

Despite some fan speculation that MGK had cheated on his fiancée with his bandmate Sophie Lloyd, both Megan and the guitarist denied the rumors, and the actress denied that there had been “third party interference” in their relationship. Despite denying cheating rumors, a source close to the couple did say that they were “working on their issues,” to People in March.

