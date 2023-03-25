Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Still Working On Their Issues’ Amid Reported Break

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly trying to work it out after they put their romance and their wedding planning on the back burner amid rumors of trouble brewing between the pair. The actress is “having a hard time trusting” the musician, although she has denied any infidelity, and the couple are in “therapy” at the moment, a source told People on Saturday, March 25. “This is really boiling down to not working,” the insider added. “There have been points where they haven’t been speaking, it’s been that bad.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both Megan and MGK for comment.

“Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now,” a second source told People, adding that the pair are in contact and “still working on their issues.” Despite their romance being a bit “tumultuous” with lots of “ups and downs,” the source went on to say that Megan was initially all in for it. However, the gorgeous star reportedly has had a 180 since MGK, aka Colson Baker, got down on one knee.

“Megan was thrilled when they got engaged, though. She really loves him,” the insider divulged. “She was never one to casually date, so she put her whole heart into their relationship. She isn’t happy now, though. She took her engagement ring off a while ago, and it’s not back on.”

HollywoodLife reported that the Jennifer’s Body vet was one of the best-dressed stars at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, even though she had graced the event without her $400K diamond and emerald engagement ring, and without her beau. As fans recall, a few days later, MGK raised eyebrows by rocking out hard with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd during a performance in Houston. Sophie had previously been mentioned in the split speculation, as it was rumored that she had something to do with the drama, which she denied.

A few days later, Megan denied there was any “third party interference” causing problems between her and MGK in a lengthy Instagram post. It also came after reports said Megan discovered a few questionable correspondences on her fiancé’s phone. Hours after Megan’s denial, she and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counselor’s office in Los Angeles and they didn’t appear happy. The actress was steps ahead of her musician beau as they exited, looking like a couple totally not in sync with each other.