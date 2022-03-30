Megan Fox Bonds With All 3 Sons As She Takes Them To Get Ice Cream On Day Out: Photos

Megan Fox was dressed super casual for an afternoon outing in Malibu with her three children that involved snacking on ice cream.

Megan Fox, 35, spend some quality time with her three children on Tuesday, March 29. The Transformers actress took her sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, to pick up ice cream in Malibu. While her kids indulged on the delicious snack, Megan rocked a baggy grey sweatshirt, a pair of ripped blue jeans, a pink hat, and white sneakers. The mom-of-three always looks good no matter how casual her clothes are.

Megan shares her sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, 48. The kids looked so grown up in the photos from the ice cream outing. Similar to their mom, the three boys all wore casual clothing. Noah, the eldest of the siblings, proudly sported a pink shirt that read “Strong Girls, Strong World,” with tie-dye shorts. Bodhi rocked a black Led Zeppelin shirt and camouflage pants, while Journey wore a dark tie-dye shirt and gray pants.

While Megan spent some alone time with her boys, her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 31, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Hollywood. MGK (real name Colson Baker) proposed to Megan in January after over one year of dating. Since the romantic engagement, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the couple intend on involving their kids in the wedding.

“Colson and Megan have discussed it and they both want all of their children to be a part of their wedding in some fashion,” a source previously told HL. For those that may not know, MGK has a 12-year-old daughter, Casie, from a past relationship. The insider went on, “Even though Megan and Colson haven’t been together for long, Megan is very close with Casie. Megan would love for Casie to be part of her bridal party, which means the world to Colson. They also really want Megan’s boys to be involved so they’re working it all out.”

Someone else that’s onboard with this exciting wedding plan is Brian, who is currently expecting a baby with girlfriend Sharna Burgess. “Brian and Megan are 100 percent on the same page when it comes to coparenting and Brian is more than happy with their kids being involved in their upcoming wedding,” the source said.