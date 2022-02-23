See Pic

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hang With His Daughter Casie, 12, In Cute Family Photos

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly-engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave their hotel out in Milan as the American Actress Megan flashes her $340,000 engagement ring as the loved up couple held hands. Pictured: Megan Fox - Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: £400 Set fee. Print and all other territories please call for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12760587k) Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan. Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2022
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox put on the PDA as they leave Travis Barker's sounds studio in Calabasas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 49 Photos.
Entertainment Director

One big, happy family! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spent some quality time with his 12-year-old daughter Casie and goofed off together in new photos.

After attending the NBA All-Star Game together, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reunited with MGK’s daughter, Casie, 12. The trio took some photos together while making a pit stop at 27 Club Coffee in Cleveland, Ohio. Megan shared two photos from their hang-out session on her Instagram Story on February 23.

In the first photo, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have big smiles on their faces as they sit next to Casie, who is making a funny face. The second photo is a candid one, with Casie reaching over her dad to tell Megan something.

Megan looked stylish in a brown crop top, black pants, and a plaid jacket. MGK rocked a striped purple sweater.

Megan and MGK were guests at the NBA All-Star Game on February 20. They were caught on the couples’ cam sitting courtside. The announcer accidentally called Megan MGK’s “wife” to the entire stadium. Megan said something to MGK after the flub, and then put her hand over her mouth.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples Of Summer 2021: Ben & J.Lo, Kendall & Devin & More

Ischia, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - NBA star LeBron James grabs ice cream with his wife Savannah while in Ischia during his holiday tour of Italy, James waved to a group of adoring fans as he headed back to his yacht. Pictured: LeBron James BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, ItalyKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gondola ride in Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exit Nobu after enjoying a dinner date.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The couple isn’t married yet, but they are happily engaged. The “Bloody Valentine” singer proposed to Megan on January 11 after one year of dating. MGK gave Megan a gorgeous emerald and diamond ring.

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” Machine Gun Kelly explained when he announced their engagement.

Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox out with Casie. (Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Megan’s divorce to ex Brian Austin Green was officially finalized on February 8. They had signed an agreement in October 2021, but a judge took four months to make their divorce official. Both Megan and Brian, who share 3 kids together, have moved on romantically. While Megan is dating MGK, Brian is expecting his fifth child with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.