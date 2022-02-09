Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green’s Divorce Finalized More Than 1 Year After She Files To Split

It’s been two years since Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green broke up, and on Feb. 8, a judge signed off on their divorce agreement, finalizing the split for good.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially divorced. A judge signed off on the pair’s divorce settlement on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to TMZ. In October, the two came up with their agreement and signed it, but it took four months for a judge to make it official. Megan filed for divorce from Brian in Nov. 2020 amidst her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and his budding romance with Sharna Burgess.

The exact timing of Brian and Megan’s split is unclear, but by the spring of 2020, she was hot and heavy with MGK. Brian started dating Sharna that fall. Megan and Brian have three children together and agreed to joint legal and physical custody of the boys in their divorce agreement. The two appear to have settled child and spousal support outside of court, according to TMZ.

Megan and Brian have been through a lot of ups and downs since they first got together in 2004. They got engaged in Nov. 2006, but split just over two years later, only to reconcile the following spring. In July 2010, they tied the knot on a beach in Maui. After having two children together, Megan filed for divorce from Brian in 2015, but they got back together by the beginning of the next year. Their third son was born in Aug. 2016.

Now, Megan is engaged to MGK after he proposed in January 2022. Meanwhile, Brian and Sharna are expecting their first child together. It will be the fifth child for Brian, who also has a son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil. Despite the fact that Megan and Brian have gone their separate ways, though, they’ve been working together to co-parent, and are supportive of each other’s new relationships.

“Megan is really happy that Brian has found someone who makes him happy and she thinks Sharna is such a doll,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Megan feels like Sharna is a total blessing and thinks she’s going to make an amazing mom.”