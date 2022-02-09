Breaking News

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green’s Divorce Finalized More Than 1 Year After She Files To Split

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly-engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave their hotel out in Milan as the American Actress Megan flashes her $340,000 engagement ring as the loved up couple held hands. Pictured: Megan Fox - Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: £400 Set fee. Print and all other territories please call for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12760587k) Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan. Exclusive - Megan Fox shows her new engagement ring with Machine Gun Kelly out and about in Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2022
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox put on the PDA as they leave Travis Barker's sounds studio in Calabasas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 49 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

It’s been two years since Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green broke up, and on Feb. 8, a judge signed off on their divorce agreement, finalizing the split for good.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially divorced. A judge signed off on the pair’s divorce settlement on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to TMZ. In October, the two came up with their agreement and signed it, but it took four months for a judge to make it official. Megan filed for divorce from Brian in Nov. 2020 amidst her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and his budding romance with Sharna Burgess.

The exact timing of Brian and Megan’s split is unclear, but by the spring of 2020, she was hot and heavy with MGK. Brian started dating Sharna that fall. Megan and Brian have three children together and agreed to joint legal and physical custody of the boys in their divorce agreement. The two appear to have settled child and spousal support outside of court, according to TMZ.

megna fox and brian austin green
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green on the red carpet. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Megan and Brian have been through a lot of ups and downs since they first got together in 2004. They got engaged in Nov. 2006, but split just over two years later, only to reconcile the following spring. In July 2010, they tied the knot on a beach in Maui. After having two children together, Megan filed for divorce from Brian in 2015, but they got back together by the beginning of the next year. Their third son was born in Aug. 2016.

Related Gallery

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess -- Photos Of The Couple With His Kids & More

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess hold hands while out and about in Malibu together. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Brian Austin Green and dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess hit up the grocery store before Thanksgiving.Pictured: Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin GreenBACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Brian Austin Green and dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess hit up the grocery store before Thanksgiving. Pictured: Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Now, Megan is engaged to MGK after he proposed in January 2022. Meanwhile, Brian and Sharna are expecting their first child together. It will be the fifth child for Brian, who also has a son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil. Despite the fact that Megan and Brian have gone their separate ways, though, they’ve been working together to co-parent, and are supportive of each other’s new relationships.

“Megan is really happy that Brian has found someone who makes him happy and she thinks Sharna is such a doll,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Megan feels like Sharna is a total blessing and thinks she’s going to make an amazing mom.”