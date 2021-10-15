Breaking News

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Settle Divorce With No Prenup After Decade-Long Marriage

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green split after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020. The pair share three kids together.

Megan Fox, 35, and Brian Austin Green, 47, have settled their divorce. The pair have agreed to joint and physical custody of their three sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, per the documents obtained by TMZ. Megan and Brian have no pre-nup — meaning everything earned during their marriage would be split, the outlet also reported. No specific details to child or spousal support were outlined, however, there was reference to an agreed upon settlement between the pair. A judge is expected to sign off on the documents in the coming days.

The couple split after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020, with the Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen actress officially filing for divorce six months later in Nov. 2020 citing “irreconcilable differences.” Shortly after the separation, Brian addressed the split on his podcast …with Brian Austin Green. He explained that Megan wanted to spend some time apart after feeling “more like” herself while shooting a movie out of the country.

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were married for nearly 10 years. (Shutterstock)

“She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” Brian said. “And, I was shocked and I was upset about it…[but I] can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s — she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt,” he also reflected.

Brian was sure to make sure that listeners were aware that he intended to keep a positive relationship with his ex. ” “[I] always love her [Megan]. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also said.

Shortly after their split, Megan linked up with her Midnight In The Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly, 31. She’s previously referred to the singer — née Colson Baker — as her “twin flame.” Brian has also moved on, striking up a romance with Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess, 36, in late 2020.