Machine Gun Kelly Reveals The Moment He Knew Megan Fox Had Fallen In Love With Him

MGK spoke to ‘British GQ Style’ about the start of his romance with Megan Fox — including the moment that he believes she ‘really fell in love’ with him.

As everyone knows, Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Megan Fox, 35, started their relationship after meeting on the set of the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass in early 2020. But it wasn’t until the pair shared a special moment together in Megan’s living room that the actress truly fell in love with the“Bloody Valentine” rockstar — at least that’s what MGK believes. “I remember she really fell in love when I made her die laughing in a fort we made in her living room,” he said in the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of British GQ Style, published on Monday, October 11.

MGK (real name Colson Baker) and Megan were both featured in British GQ Style’s new issue, and together the couple spoke fondly about the origins of their romance. “It was obvious from second one what it was going to be, but we didn’t hook up right away,” Megan recalled. The famous duo started texting after their on-set introductions, and that evolved into phone call conversations that lasted for “three hours,” according to Megan.

But for MGK, the calls “felt like five minutes, so it didn’t even feel like three hours.” The singer continued, “Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.” The lovebirds also revealed that their first date involved MGK picking up Megan in his 1974 Cadillac convertible and bringing her to a canyon’s edge for a picnic, followed by a trip to the Roxy Theatre, which was closed. “We went to the roof and played pop punk and made out,” MGK told the publication.

The couple have now been dating for over a year, and MGK knows the love he has for Megan is unlike anything he’s felt before. “I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies any more,” the “Bad Things” singer said. “It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire. Dude, I was down to die. I was good. I was like, ‘All right, got music out there. That’ll hold me down.; You know, my daughter is the best extension of me and she’s going to be better than I am. And I’ve seen some shit, so I’m good to go,” he added.

Megan, meanwhile, said that thanks to MGK, she was able to find internal happiness. “Meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection. I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away,” she told British GQ Style. “I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking. But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, “Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.’ ”