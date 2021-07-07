See Comment

Megan Fox Leaves Cryptic Comment On Brian Austin Green’s New PDA Pic With Sharna Burgess

Megan Fox, Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green
Shutterstock
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and devoted father Brian Austin Green seen while out enjoying a fun day at the beach with his kids. Pictured: Brian Austin Green BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Megan Fox responded to a photo showing her ex Brian Austin Green sharing a passionate kiss with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess and some fans are questioning what it means.

Megan Fox, 35, seemed to show support for her ex Brian Austin Green, 47, and his new girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 36, when she wrote a comment on a sweet pic he shared of the two of them, but some followers are wondering if there’s more to it than meets the eye. In the snapshot, which was posted on July 6, the actor and the ballroom dancer are kissing while spending time at Walt Disney World Animal Kingdom. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with. ❤️,” Brian wrote in the caption of the pic.

Sharna didn’t hesitate to respond with, “There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you,” along with a red heart emoji. Megan also responded with, “Grateful for Sharna” along with a purple heart emoji before later deleting it, and it was captured by the comments by celebs Instagram account. Once the exchange was made public, it didn’t take long for people to start sharing their opinions.

“He tried to throw shade and Megan said, ‘Not today, sir.’,” one follower wrote, referring to both Brian and Megan’s comments. “She deleted it lol😂so i doubt it was sincere,” another wrote while a third shared, “Sounds like she’s happy to have him off her hands 😆.”

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green
A throwback of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green holding hands during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Celebrate 1st Anniversary Together: Relive Their Whirlwind Romance

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Megan Fox & MGK leaving Yung Blud concert in LA.Pictured: Megan Fox and MGKBACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the GALORE x PRETTYLITTLETHING 'the Youth Issue' party hosted by cover girl Atiana De La Hoya in West Hollywood.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Others pointed out that Megan was kind for sharing the response. “Class,” one person wrote while another said, “love to see this.” A third wrote, “That’s awesome! Really makes me respect Megan Fox” and others added clapping emojis.

Megan’s comment comes in the midst of her own relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. The lovebirds have been dating for over a year and seem just as inseparable as Brian and Sharna in their pics and outings. Megan and Brian ended their marriage last year but still co-parent their three kids, Noah Shannon Green, 8, Bodhi Ransom Green, 7, and Journey River Green, 4. He started dating Sharna in late 2020.