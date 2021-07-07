See Message

Sharna Burgess Sends Love To Megan Fox After Brian Austin Green’s Ex Says She’s ‘Grateful’ For Her

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Sharna Burgess’s reaction to Megan Fox’s comment about the ‘DWTS’ star and Brian Austin Green’s relationship is priceless.

Megan Fox certainly raised some eyebrows when she popped up in the comments section of an IG post belonging to her ex, Brian Austin Green. The July 6 photo showed Brian, 47, sharing a serious smooch with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. Instead of being a “bitter Betty,” Megan, 35, said she was happy that her ex had moved on and was “grateful” for Sharna. If that wasn’t shocking enough, Sharna, 36, responded to Megan’s now-deleted comment. The Dancing with the Stars pro simply dropped two emojis – a pair of white hearts.

Megan Fox’s now-deleted comment on Brian Austin Green’s IG (Instagram)

Apparently, Sharna was feeling grateful for Megan’s gratitude. The lovefest came after Brian posted the picture, captioning it with, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share [my] life with. [heart emoji].” This declaration of love was met with adoration and joy from BAG’s fans – including the woman he’s kissing in the pic. “There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with,” commented Sharna. “I love you.”

It’s unclear if Megan’s comment was sincere or – as some fans interpreted it – shady. Briand and Megan split in March 2020 after ten years of marriage. Though the couple has kept it copacetic as they co-parent their three kidsNoah Shannon Green, 8, Bodhi Ransom Green, 7, and Journey River Green, 4 there have been sometimes when they have clashed. Some fans took BAG’s comment about someone “I can truly share [my] life with” as a subtle diss on Megan.  “He tried to throw shade, and Megan said, ‘Not today, sir,’” one said. Another commenter pointed “doubt[ed] it was sincere” after Megan deleted her “gratitude,” while others interpreted Megan’s remarks as her being happy that BAG is “off her hands.”

Sharna Burgess, left, responded to Megan Fox, right, with a pair of heart emojis (Shutterstock)

Brian and Sharna were first romantically linked in December 2020. Since then, the duo has taken their romance public and have enjoyed their young love together. The DWTS pro has even met Brian and Megan’s kids. In May, Sharna went swimming with his brood (“Pool Days,” he captioned the shot), and at the start of June, they all went to catch a movie at Westlake Village in Los Angeles.

This new love with Sharna has “really enabled Brian to move on from Megan and improve his relationship with Megan, even,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June. This new relationship, which the source says is “definitely serious,” has left Brian a better man. He “really hasn’t been this happy in years,” and the same can be said for Sharna, with the source adding that the dancer is “the happiest [she’s] been in a long time with a man.”