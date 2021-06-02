Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Take His 3 Adorable Kids On Day Trip To The Movies & More

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess decided to treat his 3 kids with Megan Fox to a day of shopping and the movies over Memorial Day weekend.

Brian Austin Green, 47, and Sharna Burgess’ relationship is getting very serious. The couple spent quality time with his 3 kids, Journey, 4, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 8, over Memorial Day weekend. Brian and Sharna took his kids to Westlake Village in Los Angeles for a movie and shopping at Target and Barnes & Noble on May 28.

Sharna, Brian, and the kids all held hands at one point as they walked around the shopping center so they could all stay together. Sharna helped wrangle Brian’s kids and keep an eye on them as they shopped and made their way to the car. She looked super cute for the family outing, rocking a white crop top, jean jacket, and khaki pants.

The couple spent the whole weekend with Brian’s kids, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox, 35, who is now dating Machine Gun Kelly, 31. Brian posted a sweet photo of Brian’s kids in the pool with the DWTS pro. Sharna had the biggest smile on her face as she had fun with Journey, Bodhi, and Noah. “Pool days,” Brian captioned the sweet photo. Sharna later commented and wrote, “The best days.”

Brian and Sharna have been dating since late 2020 and went Instagram official in January 2021 with a gorgeous kissing photo. Back in February 2021, Sharna raved over how Brian and Megan are co-parenting their kids.

“I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation, so I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it — into their world,” she told Australia’s The Morning Show. “He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised 3 beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

After taking a trip with his kids and Sharna to Big Bear, California, in February 2021, Brian gushed about his new love on Instagram Live. “Sharna is a really amazing considerate, loving, kind person,” Brian said. “I kind of feel like when you put yourself in a space where you on some level decided that you’re gonna surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that.”