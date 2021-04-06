Exclusive

How Sharna Burgess Has Helped BF Brian Austin Green ‘Improve’ His Relationship With Ex Megan Fox

and

Sharna Burgess ‘is the real deal’ to Brian Austin Green and has ‘enabled’ him to ‘move on’ from ex Megan Fox.

Sharna Burgess, 35, and Brian Austin Green, 47, have only been Instagram official as a couple since Jan., but she’s already influencing him for the better. In addition to being “the real deal” to the actor, she’s been helping to “improve his relationship” with ex Megan Fox, 34.

“Having Sharna has really enabled Brian to move on from Megan and improve his relationship with Megan even,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He really hasn’t been this happy in years. Life with Megan was a rollercoaster ride as they would secretly separate and get back together for years.”

Brian and Megan, who married in 2010, split up last year and although Brian was spotted hanging out with other girls since then, our source tells us Sharna is different and not “a rebound.” “He’s the most easy going, relaxed and nicest guy you’ll ever meet,” the source said about Brian. “The other women he spent time with before Sharna were rebounds, but she is the real deal to him.”

A previous source hinted that things may be more serious with Sharna when they revealed she has already met the three kids he shares with Megan, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. “Sharna has also met Brian‘s kids,” the source EXCLUSIVELY in Mar. “They’re official and she’s spending a lot of time at his place in Malibu.”

“They’ve been dating [for] a few months and things are definitely getting serious between them,” the source further explained, adding that this is “the happiest [Sharna’s] been in a long time with a man.”

Sharna herself also hinted that she met Brian’s kids in a Feb. interview on Australia’s The Morning Show. “He’s a wonderful dad,” she gushed during the interview. “He and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”