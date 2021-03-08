Sharna Burgess Has Met Brian Austin Green’s 3 Kids As Their Relationship Is ‘Getting Serious’

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green took a huge step in their relationship, a source tells HollywoodLife! Learn more about their ‘official’ status, Sharna meeting Brian’s kids, and more!

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green might be keeping their romance fairly low-key, but the couple’s relationship is going very well! “They are cutely obsessed with each other,” a source close to the Dancing With The Stars professional, 35, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. And it turns out that Sharna and her Beverly Hills 90210 alum beau, 47, took a major step in their relationship.

“Sharna has also met Brian‘s kids,” the source went on. “They’re official and she’s spending a lot of time at his place in Malibu. They’ve been dating [for] a few months and things are definitely getting serious between them,” the source further explained, adding that this is “the happiest [Sharna’s] been in a long time with a man.”

While our source seemingly confirmed that Sharna has, in fact, met Brian’s three children, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox, the DWTS pro may have already hinted that she met the youngsters! “He’s a wonderful dad,” Sharna gushed about Brian during her February 19 interview on Australia’s The Morning Show. “He and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

Megan and Brian share three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Although Sharna didn’t directly say that she’d met the trio, her answer seemingly indicated that she’s seen how Brian and Megan have been managing co-parenting during a difficult transition for the family. I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation,” she said. “So I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it, into their world.”

Brian and Sharna have really been letting their love blossom during their relationship. The two met through a mutual business manager and couple went Instagram official on January 11, when Sharna took to her personal account and shared a romantic image of the pair sharing a smooch in Hawaii. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, Sharna dedicated a sweet post to Brian, which you can see above. Fans are so happy that these two are enjoying their romance, and we cannot wait to watch their love grow!

HollywoodLife reached out to Brian Austin Green’s rep and Shana Burgess’ rep for comment.