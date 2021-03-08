Exclusive

Sharna Burgess Has Met Brian Austin Green’s 3 Kids As Their Relationship Is ‘Getting Serious’

Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess
Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Brian Austin Green is in a cheery mood grabbing his morning coffee from Starbucks in Malibu. 15 Jul 2020 Pictured: Brian Austin Green is in a cheery mood grabbing his caffeine fix. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688763_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Tina Louise, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Jane Seymour’s daughter, Jennifer Flynn Adams, spotted on a lunch date in Calabasas. The 90210 actor and cyber crime expert spent over a hour chatting outdoors at a Mexican restaurant as the two prepare to launch their company InteliQore which helps people combat cyber-crimes. The technology behind InteliQore allows users to not only record a digital incident that can be worrisome but also provides tools necessary for responding agencies to assess, investigate and help resolve a possible crime according to information available on the company website. The pair both dressed casually for the meeting and enjoyed an animated conversation as they leafed through paperwork and discussed details of their venture. *Shot on August 10, 2020* Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Jenny Flynn Adams BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
and

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green took a huge step in their relationship, a source tells HollywoodLife! Learn more about their ‘official’ status, Sharna meeting Brian’s kids, and more!

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green might be keeping their romance fairly low-key, but the couple’s relationship is going very well! “They are cutely obsessed with each other,” a source close to the Dancing With The Stars professional, 35, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. And it turns out that Sharna and her Beverly Hills 90210 alum beau, 47, took a major step in their relationship.

Sharna has also met Brian‘s kids,” the source went on. “They’re official and she’s spending a lot of time at his place in Malibu. They’ve been dating [for] a few months and things are definitely getting serious between them,” the source further explained, adding that this is “the happiest [Sharna’s] been in a long time with a man.”

Brian Austin Green seen taking the kids to Starbucks while on daddy duty sans mom, Megan Fox, in Calabasas on December 23, 2019 [Backgrid].
While our source seemingly confirmed that Sharna has, in fact, met Brian’s three children, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox, the DWTS pro may have already hinted that she met the youngsters! “He’s a wonderful dad,” Sharna gushed about Brian during her February 19 interview on Australia’s The Morning Show. “He and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

Megan and Brian share three sons — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Although Sharna didn’t directly say that she’d met the trio, her answer seemingly indicated that she’s seen how Brian and Megan have been managing co-parenting during a difficult transition for the family. I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation,” she said. “So I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it, into their world.”

Brian and Sharna have really been letting their love blossom during their relationship. The two met through a mutual business manager and couple went Instagram official on January 11, when Sharna took to her personal account and shared a romantic image of the pair sharing a smooch in Hawaii. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, Sharna dedicated a sweet post to Brian, which you can see above. Fans are so happy that these two are enjoying their romance, and we cannot wait to watch their love grow!

HollywoodLife reached out to Brian Austin Green’s rep and Shana Burgess’ rep for comment.