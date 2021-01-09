Brian Austin Green Reveals How He Met ‘Amazing’ New Flame Sharna Burgess: ‘I Feel So Blessed’

Brian Austin Green has opened up about his budding romance with Sharna Burgess, revealing he and the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro weren’t putting ‘labels’ on anything yet.

Brian Austin Green has returned from his Hawaii getaway with new flame Sharna Burgess, 35, and opened up for the first time about their budding romance. The 47-year-old revealed the pair were simply “enjoying each other’s company” during a new interview. “She’s amazing, super responsible and super sweet,” Brian said during a January 9 interview with Access Hollywood. “She’s caring, passionate and fun to be around, I feel blessed right now.” When asked about the couple’s recent New Year’s Eve getaway, Brian said, “We had a great time. Hawaii is an amazing place,” adding, “It’s all going really well right now, it’s early on so we don’t have any labels for anything obviously, but we’re really enjoying each other’s company.”

The actor, who recently split from Megan Fox, 34, after 10 years of marriage, was first linked to the Dancing With The Stars pro when they were spotted flying out of Los Angeles International Airport together on Dec. 25. Brian explained that they met through their mutual business manager. “We have the same business manager and she was like, ‘hey I’ve got a client you should meet’,” he told the outlet. “I begrudgingly went, and we met and we had great conversation, so it’s been great.” It appears the duo certainly enjoyed their time at Four Seasons Resort in Hualalai, Hawaii, which is actually the same five-star luxury spot Brian married Megan at in 2010.

The former couple share three children together: Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. Megan, who has since moved on with singer Machine Gun Kelly, officially filed for divorce on Nov. 25. Brian’s new love Sharna recently teased her new relationship in an interview, but didn’t mention Brian by name. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially..no one’s calling us a relationship yet,” she confessed to Us Weekly. “I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops…and it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”