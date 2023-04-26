Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday Seemingly Without Megan Fox: See Photos

“Bloody Valentine” hitmaker Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 33rd birthday over the weekend but didn’t take to Instagram until Apr. 25 to give his fans a glimpse into the celebrations. And although he and his on-and-off fiancée, Megan Fox, 36, appeared to be back on earlier this month, she was not featured in any of the photos from his birthday weekend. “i am 32 + [middle finger emoji],” he captioned the carousel of celebratory photos.

In the first slide, MGK rocked nothing but black briefs, a birthday sash, and a cake-shaped birthday hat. The sash read “I am 32 + [middle finger],” which hilariously matched his cheeky caption. Other photos in the post included his three adorable birthday cakes from his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 13. The three cakes featured three different cats and read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD!!” The rapper and his mini-me even were also pictured bonding in a candid snapshot in the fifth slide.

Later, MGK showed off a few of his gifts and toys given to him on his special day. One of the more prestigious items was his black Rolls Royce with a hot-pink angel figurine on the front. He also received a mini Daemon Targaryen toy, which is a character from one of his favorite shows, Game of Thrones. Over the weekend, the Taurus star took to Instagram to share a wild video of him with a flame thrower flipping off what appeared to be local officials in a helicopter over his home. “Party’s over! You guys need to leave!”, the man could be heard yelling over a loud speaker. “i just told some people to come over,” he captioned the clip, along with a shrugging emoji.

Soon after MGK shared the posts, many of his 9.3 million followers took to the comments to inquire about Megan’s whereabouts. “Where’s Megan??”, one admirer asked, to which another chimed in, “Uh oh where megan?!” The brunette bombshell absence comes as a bit of a surprise to some, as the duo were recently spotted on a romantic getaway in Hawaii on Apr. 4. Not only did the 36-year-old hold hands with MGK on Apr. 2, but they continued their passionate holiday for several days (see photos here). The Jennifer’s Body was with her fiancé for both his 32nd and 31st birthday.

Following Megan deleting all of her Instagram posts in Feb., the pair was spotted attending what appeared to be a therapy office on Feb. 13 (see photos here). Many of their fans speculated that they broke up, however, the starlet took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to clarify that there was no “third party interference” in their romantic troubles. A source close to the duo also told US Weekly on Mar. 22, that Megan and MGK were taking a cooling off period. “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” they claimed, adding that they are “very hot and cold.” The mother-of-three and MGK got engaged in Jan. 2022, but have since “stalled wedding planning to work on their issues.”