Megan Fox Rocks Black Mini Dress For Machine Gun Kelly’s 32nd Birthday Dinner: Photos

Machine Gun Kelly looked every bit the birthday boy in a bright red leopard jumpsuit with a leather jacket over top. The coupled stepped out to seafood restaurant Catch.

April 23, 2022 1:19PM EDT
Megan Fox, 35, stunned while out for fiancé Machine Gun Kelly‘s birthday! The actress wore a black leather button down as a sexy mini dress while out at seafood restaurant Catch LA on Friday, April 22nd to celebrate MGK’s big 3-2. The raven haired beauty paired the mini with a spicy wrap up strappy sandal by Amina Muaddi, paired with a simple black chain shoulder bag.

Machine Gun Kelly was certainly dressed like the birthday boy in his much more colorful ensemble! The “Bloody Valentine” singer turned heads in a bright red leopard jumpsuit with a turtleneck cut and mesh panels on the left and right sides. He finished the outfit with a black patent loafer and his signature pink hair and earrings.

Megan seemingly vibed off his red look with a deep burgundy lip shade, adding a dash of glamour to her own evening ensemble. While there’s no telling what MGK and his gorgeous fiancée ordered at Catch LA, the restaurant is known  for their impeccable seafood dishes — including the rich lobster macaroni and cheese, crispy shrimp and crunchy rice cakes.

After their romantic dinner date, the Jennifer’s Body star posted a sweet tribute for MGK — née Colson Bakervia her Instagram. “The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have.How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…,” she wrote of her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star. “You are by far the most unique human I have ever met,” Megan said in her loving message, which also included a throwback photo of the singer given Megan a piggy back ride.

She went on to call Machine Gun Kelly the “love” of her life. “And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday – I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see,” Megan also said. “You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy Birthday love of my life.”

