Amina Muaddi: 5 Things To Know About Designer Who Shut Down A$AP Rocky Hookup Rumors

Fashion designer Amina Muaddi spoke out against the rumor that she broke up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s relationship. “I’ve always believed that an unfortunate lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories April 15. Amina went on to call the rumor that she hooked up with A$AP, 34, who is expecting a baby with Rihanna, 33, “fake gossip” that was “fabricated with such malicious intent.”

Amina spoke out after TMZ confirmed the cheating/breakup rumors were false, and that Rihanna and A$AP are still together. Here’s what to know about Amina and her connection to the power couple.

1. Amina is a fashion designer.

Amina works as a successful fashion designer and shoemaker. She started pursuing fashion as a student at the European Institute of Design in Milan, Italy. She then worked as an assistant stylist for several fashion companies, including Conde Nast, Vogue Italy, and GQ. Amina went on to explore shoemaking and co-founded luxury label Oscar Tiye. She left Oscar Tiye to launch her own brand, Amina Muaddi, in 2017.

2. She works for Fenty.

Amina was hired by Rihanna to work for Fenty in 2018. She works as the company’s footwear designer and launched the first collection in July 2020. She previously revealed to British Vogue how she first got connected to the “Umbrella” singer. “Rihanna’s stylist and I are friends, so he saw some early prototypes,” she said in the 2019 interview. “But then she bought a few pairs herself via her personal shopper. She’s such a nice person. She sent me some Fenty clothes when she launched her own label – I feel amazing when I’m wearing them. There’s that swagger, you feel like you are channelling Rihanna.”

3. She’s collaborated with A$AP.

Amina teamed with A$AP’s creative agency AWGE to create a new collection of shoes that came out in December 2020. AWGE x Amina Muaddi was inspired by A$AP’s “own personal style and cultural impact”, according to Harper’s Bazaar. It included four styles of shoes in 10 different variations. Amina and A$AP both celebrated the collection’s drop on social media at the time.

4. Her pieces have been worn by huge stars.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid are just some of the A-listers that have tried out pieces from Amina Muaddi. Rihanna also wears Amina Muaddi collections. In March, RiRi rocked black patent boots from Amina’s brand to the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

5. She has a massive social media following.

Amina’s personal account on Instagram has over 1 million followers. She typically posts photos of herself wearing pieces from her brand. The page also features photos of celebs wearing Amina Muaddi. The IG account for her fashion brand has over 570,000 followers and features all the latest updates about new collections and more. Both pages include links to Amina Muaddi’s official website.