Emily Ratajkowski Admits She Wants To Date A Woman & Is Just ‘Waiting For The Right One’

Emily Ratajkowski is on the hunt for her dream woman. After previously hinting that she’d like to date a girl, the 31-year-old model revealed to the bi-annual style magazine HommeGirls that she is simply “waiting” for her princess to show up in her life. “I would love to [date a woman],” she confirmed in an interview for the magazine’s Spring/Summer 2023 issue. “Waiting for the right one to come along. I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like whoa I’m attracted to this person!”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model previously opened up about her desire to date women while she was seeing Pete Davidson in Dec. 2022. She made the revelation on her HighLow podcast after confirming she joined an online dating app (although did not state which one). “[The app is] very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here,” she admitted. She also confirmed at the time that she received “a few direct requests from women”, which she described as “exciting.”

After seemingly coming out as bisexual in Oct. 2022, Emily expressed that she doesn’t think being straight is a real thing. “I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for her Nov. 2022 cover story. “I don’t really believe in straight people.”

So, if she’s not feeling the dating apps, how does the famous EmRata find potential suitors? “I’ve only gone on one date from an app but it was with someone who I also had mutual friends with. I’m really open to meeting people whatever way! But I do think mutuals is always a nice way to vet people,” she explained during her chat with HommeGirls.

She also said she’s enjoying being single, so it doesn’t look like shes in a rush to find her dream woman. “This is the first time I’ve ever been single in my life. … I’m proud of myself. Younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend],” she admitted. “Glad I’m not in that era anymore.”

Before being involved with Pete (and DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was seen out on dates with during a similar timeframe as Pete), Emily was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard. They share one child, a 1-year-old son named Sylvester.