Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Tiny Animal Print Bikini From Her Upcoming Swimwear Launch

Emily Ratajkowski is gearing up to drop her new line of swimsuits for her clothing line, Inamorata, and gave fans a look at a brand-new bikini! The 31-year-old model’s Inamorata Instagram account shared a sizzling image of her in a tiny cheetah print two-piece that had minimal coverage and beautifully showed off her assets on Thursday, Jan. 5. A second picture in the post featured the mother of one turning around to share a look at her voluptuous behind in the thong bikini bottoms.

“2023 newness. Coming soon,” the sexy snapshots, which were taken on a balcony that overlooked the ocean, were captioned. Emily’s signature brunette hair was down and appeared damp, and she accessorized with a string necklace that featured a small gold charm.

Just a day before, the Instagram account shared another jaw-dropping photo of Emily in a red bikini top. Her brunette hair was wet and she stared at the camera with an inviting look. The photo was cut off just below her belly button, giving a healthy view of her toned abs.

On Jan. 2, Emily took to her own Instagram account to share some hot bikini snaps. The first photo gave a full view of her bottom as she posed directly in front of the camera with her front turned toward the ocean. The hot pink thong bikini accentuated her curves as she tossed her head playfully to the side. A video included in her post showed her fixing her bottoms as she sat on a towel, giving followers a front-row view of her nearly naked butt.

Other snapshots showed her posing in the above-mentioned red bikini and taking a mirror selfie in a string bikini that was covered with purple, pink, and yellow spots. Emily surely is soaking in all the sun she can get to start the new year!

The several stunning bikini snaps come as Emily’s dating life is under a microscope. She was reported to be dating Pete Davidson between November and December of last year, but as quickly as things began, they also seemingly fizzled out. She was then spotted on a nighttime walk in New York City with DJ Orazio Rispo in mid-December after being seen with him in late November.

However, Emily sounded fairly single and disgruntled with men when she spoke on her High Low podcast on Jan. 3 about how men claim to want independent women, but then get self-conscious around them. “They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down,” she explained.