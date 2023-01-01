Emily Ratajkowski Models Pink Thong Bikini In Cheeky New Video: Watch

Emrata took to TikTok ahead of the New Year to show off a tiny pink thong bikini in this provocative clip!

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be settling down anytime soon. The stunning supermodel, 31, took to TikTok on Friday, December 30th, to share quite a view of her rear end in a hot pink thong bikini! In the uncaptioned 13 second clip, the mom of one sat on the beach and adjusted her bikini bottoms as she turned to look down at the camera. However, very little of the famous Gone Girl star’s face was seen, as she was busy showing off her assets.

Plenty of her 2.3 million followers took to the comments thread to sound off on the risqué look. “Emrata for president please,” quipped one, while another wrote, “I mean, if I looked like you, this would be my everyday outfit. slay queen.” “Em let’s me know what I’m missing,” commented a third alongside a laughing emoji.

The sexy clip came just ahead of the New Year, and just after a flurry of romances with notable men. After her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McLard, she was briefly involved with Pete Davidson before dating DJ Orazio Rispo in November and passionately kissing artist Jack Greer on Wednesday, Dec 21. She was also linked to Brad Pitt in September and seemingly came out as bisexual in an October TikTok video, so it’s been a busy year.

So what is she looking for, exactly? “Emily just got out of a long-term relationship in her marriage so the last thing she wants right now is any type of commitment,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a previous report.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emrata during a previous outing. (MEGA)

“She’s not tying herself down to anybody and she has no intention on settling down,” they explained. “At the moment, she’s letting herself test the waters and simply enjoy her freedom. Emily hasn’t given Pete, or anybody, any type of indication as to whether she sees something long term at this point.”

Another source added that, “Emily has been very clear with everyone in her life that she’s not going to jump back into a relationship. She is on a journey of self-discovery right now and her only commitment is to herself and to her son. She wants the freedom to spend time with whoever she chooses with no guilt and that’s exactly what she is doing.”

