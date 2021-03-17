See Pics

Farrah Abraham Stuns In New Thong Bikini During Beach Day With Daughter Sophia – Pics

Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Miami, FL - Singer Chanel West Coast is enjoying her days in Miami Beach. The sexy rapper and TV personality enjoys a small party on the beach with friends and takes a moment to snap selfies with fans on the beach.Pictured: Chanel West CoastBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Bella Thorne shows off her enviable figure in a bikini as she relaxes at a hotel pool in Mexico. The star, 23, was pictured hanging out with her boyfriend Mascolo at Hotel O'Tulum in Tulm, Mexico. 09 Jan 2021 Pictured: Bella thorne. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725456_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

No matter the season, Farrah Abraham can always find a beach where she can flaunt her bikini body. We’ve got her latest photos wearing a thong in Palm Beach.

Another day, another new bikini beach frolic for former Teem Mom star Farrah Abraham. This time she was in posh Palm Beach on Mar. 14 with her 12-year-old daughter Sophia in tow. Farrah made sure her her incredible figure was on display in the tiniest of bikinis as she waded ankle deep in the ocean. The former MTV star wore a colorful tiny triangle top that could barely contain her ample chest, and her bare backside was fully visible in her thong bottoms.

Farrah got out of the water at one point to join Sophia, who was dressed in blue and white horizontal striped dress. She was holding on to their cute white pup named Billionaire, and Farrah gave the doggie a handshake while displaying her bootylicious rear end. Her tiny thong left little to the imagination, yet at the same time didn’t look too out of place on the beaches of body-beautiful South Florida.

Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham frolics in the water off Palm Beach, FL on Mar. 14, 2021. Photo credit: MEGA.

The mother of one has been open about getting butt injections to achieve her perky backside, sharing video of having the procedure done via her Instagram page several times. She even got fresh injections ahead of attending the 2019 Coachella Music Festival. While other attendees were out shopping for floppy hats and fringe vests, Farrah was getting her booty ready with dermal fillers instead.

Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham flaunts the bodacious backside of her thong bikini in Palm Beach, FL. Photo credit: MEGA.

Farrah has been on a swimsuit wearing spree lately. Before hitting the beach in her thong, earlier on the morning of Mar. 14 Farrah did yoga in a hot pink thong one piece swimsuit. It featured a plunging neckline and high cut hip, as she did tree pose and cobra pose on green yoga mat, going about her practice on the sidewalk of a Palm Beach boat marina.

Farrah and Sophia Abraham
Farrah Abraham shows off her bikini body while joining daughter Sophia and pet dog Billionaire on the beach in South Florida. Photo credit: MEGA.

The day prior, Farrah was further south in Miami, yet still on the beach on Mar. 13. She wore a seafoam green bikini that included a bikini top that had criss-cross straps in the front and a daring, gravity-defying open bottom section. The two-piece featured matching bikini bottoms that tied on the sides. Once again Sophia was with her, but wearing white shorts and a black tank top while holding onto Billionaire.

Farrah has headed to Florida after spending January and February in Southern California, where she did more shoots showing off her bikini body while frolicking on the beach…even though it was still very much winter. You can check out Farrah and other stars who rocked bikinis during the 2021 wintery months in our gallery here.