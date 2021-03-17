Farrah Abraham Stuns In New Thong Bikini During Beach Day With Daughter Sophia – Pics

No matter the season, Farrah Abraham can always find a beach where she can flaunt her bikini body. We’ve got her latest photos wearing a thong in Palm Beach.

Another day, another new bikini beach frolic for former Teem Mom star Farrah Abraham. This time she was in posh Palm Beach on Mar. 14 with her 12-year-old daughter Sophia in tow. Farrah made sure her her incredible figure was on display in the tiniest of bikinis as she waded ankle deep in the ocean. The former MTV star wore a colorful tiny triangle top that could barely contain her ample chest, and her bare backside was fully visible in her thong bottoms.

Farrah got out of the water at one point to join Sophia, who was dressed in blue and white horizontal striped dress. She was holding on to their cute white pup named Billionaire, and Farrah gave the doggie a handshake while displaying her bootylicious rear end. Her tiny thong left little to the imagination, yet at the same time didn’t look too out of place on the beaches of body-beautiful South Florida.

The mother of one has been open about getting butt injections to achieve her perky backside, sharing video of having the procedure done via her Instagram page several times. She even got fresh injections ahead of attending the 2019 Coachella Music Festival. While other attendees were out shopping for floppy hats and fringe vests, Farrah was getting her booty ready with dermal fillers instead.

Farrah has been on a swimsuit wearing spree lately. Before hitting the beach in her thong, earlier on the morning of Mar. 14 Farrah did yoga in a hot pink thong one piece swimsuit. It featured a plunging neckline and high cut hip, as she did tree pose and cobra pose on green yoga mat, going about her practice on the sidewalk of a Palm Beach boat marina.

The day prior, Farrah was further south in Miami, yet still on the beach on Mar. 13. She wore a seafoam green bikini that included a bikini top that had criss-cross straps in the front and a daring, gravity-defying open bottom section. The two-piece featured matching bikini bottoms that tied on the sides. Once again Sophia was with her, but wearing white shorts and a black tank top while holding onto Billionaire.

Farrah has headed to Florida after spending January and February in Southern California, where she did more shoots showing off her bikini body while frolicking on the beach…even though it was still very much winter. You can check out Farrah and other stars who rocked bikinis during the 2021 wintery months in our gallery here.