Larsa Pippen, 46, Rocks Sexy String Bikini As She Cozies Up To Mystery Man In Miami

That’s not Malik Beasley… Larsa Pippen was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man in South Beach on March 13!

Larsa Pippen stirred up romance rumors (again) over the weekend — but this time, it wasn’t with her current beau (or so we thought) Malik Beasley. On Saturday, March 13, the television personality, 46, was photographed with a mystery man while sitting poolside at the W Hotel in the South Beach area of Miami, Florida. Larsa and the unnamed brunette man, who sported tattoos on his chest and arms, were pictured chatting closely together while sipping on matching coconut drinks.

That same day, Larsa took to Instagram to share photos from the duo’s day date at the W. Though, she posed solo in two photos, which included her outfit and accessories credits. The former Real Housewives of Miami star showed off her curves in a tiny taupe-colored two-piece by Aro Swim, that featured a thong bottom. She sported black Tom Ford shades and wore a silver ankle bracelet from her Larsa Marie Jewelry brand. Additionally, she donned silver rings and hoop earrings.

It’s unclear if the two are just pals, or if Larsa has moved on from Beasley, who currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The couple first got together last November when they were photographed holding hands at a shopping mall in Miami. The outing occurred while the NBA player was still married to ex-wife Montana Yao — who later filed for divorce on December 8. Beasley and Yao share a one-year-old son named Makai. Additionally, Yao took to social media at the time, to publicly call out Beasley for never issuing her a private or public apology.

Later on, Larsa claimed, via Twitter, that Beasley and Yao “were separated before I ever met him,” adding, “That’s a fact.” — Yao replied to the tweet, writing, “This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

Interestingly enough, Larsa is still legally married to her estranged husband, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. The pair separated in 2015, and Scottie filed for divorce after accusing Larsa of having an affair. They later reconciled, but Larsa ultimately filed for divorce again in 2018. Though, the divorce has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, the exes seem to be coparenting quite amicably. They share four kids together: daughter Sophia, 13, and sons Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 19, and Justin, 16.