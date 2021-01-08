Larsa Pippen Lounges In Bed & Watches New Love Malik Beasley Play With The Timberwolves — See Pic

See Pic

Larsa Pippen Lounges In Bed & Watches New Love Malik Beasley Play With The Timberwolves

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Reality TV star Larsa Pippen shared a snap to her Instagram Story of herself watching new flame Malik Beasley’s basketball game.

Larsa Pippen is already proving herself to be a big supporter of new flame Malik Beasley. The former Kardashian family friend took to her Instagram Story on January 7 to share a snap of herself lounging in bed, while watching her new beau’s basketball game. The Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Portland Trail Blazers could be seen on the TV in the background, as Larsa laid on her bed wearing a pair of black socks.

Her supportive snap comes less than two weeks after she took to Twitter to set the record straight about the timeline of her relationship with Malik. “Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him,” she tweeted on December 27. “That’s a fact.” Nevertheless, the basketball player’s ex Montana Yao was quick to refute her claims, insisting she was still with Malik when he and Larsa were first spotted hanging out together in November. “This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already,” she wrote.

Larsa Pippen shared a snap to her Instagram Story.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star was first papped holding hands with Malik at a mall in November. Shortly after the very public outing, Montana hinted on social media that this was the first she knew of her husband’s apparent new relationship. “This is wild y’all,” she wrote, cryptically, on Instagram. “I’m seeing it for the first time like y’all.” She then filed for divorce on Dec. 8, and called the NBA player out for never issuing her a private or public apology. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie,” she wrote in her post. Just weeks later, Malik and Larsa make their relationship Instagram official by posing in front of a Christmas tree on Dec. 21.