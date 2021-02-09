Malik Beasley Sentenced To 120 Days In Jail After Pleading Guilty To Gun Threat Amid Larsa Romance

Malik Beasley said he ‘is not that person’ after expressing regret for ‘his actions’ as he was sentenced to 120 days in jail. The Minnesota Timberwolves star had allegedly pointed a firearm at a family inside a SUV.

Malik Beasley, 24, said he “humbly apologize[s]” for his “actions” while he was sentenced to 120 days in jail on Feb. 9. The Minnesota Timberwolves player was handed the sentence after pleading guilty this past December to one count of felony threats of violence after allegedly pointing a firearm at a family that was inside a SUV outside his Minnesota home, which the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced in a press release. Beasley won’t have to report for his sentence at the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility (also known as the Hennepin County Workhouse) until May 26, which is 10 days after the NBA season is tentatively set to end.

Malik Beasley sentenced to 120 days in jail.https://t.co/X9DFzzegBi pic.twitter.com/M5dbtsYOB4 — Hennepin County Attorney's Office (@HennepinAtty) February 9, 2021

However, if COVID-19 precautions prevent Beasley from serving this sentence in-person at the workhouse, he’ll be “released on electronic home monitoring,” the attorney’s office revealed. This plea deal agreement also requires Beasley to undergo a “stay of imposition for three years” — which is good news for the NBA star, since this will reduce his felony to a misdemeanor after probation. During this time he also can’t use alcohol or drugs, and was given an overall lifetime ban on owning firearms.

This plea deal agreement worked out for Beasley, according to his attorney Steve Haney. “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this matter, which will allow Malik the opportunity to continue to play this season in the NBA and not end up with a felony conviction on his record. Malik is looking forward to putting this regrettable incident behind him and working on becoming a better person and making better choices,” the lawyer said in a statement to HollywoodLife.

Beasley also offered an apology at the remote sentencing, saying, “I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions.” A statement was also read on behalf of the family that accused the NBA star of causing them “severe emotional trauma” with his “actions.” In Sept. 2020, Beasley had been accused of “pointing an assault rifle” at a family in an SUV, which had stopped on the shoulder in front of the Minnesota home that Beasley previously shared with his ex-wife Montana Yao, according to criminal complaints that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office cited. The family claimed they were on a Parade of Homes tour, and had stopped in front of the basketball star’s house to look for another property.

Following this reported incident, police reportedly found “three firearms, one matching the description of the assault rifle” and 835 grams of marijuana (which Beasley’s ex later said was purchased from a medical marijuana store). In addition to the single count of felony threats of violence that Beasley was charged with, both he and Yao were charged with felony drug possession. However, at Beasley’s Dec. 2020 hearing, the prosecutors dropped Beasley’s fifth-degree drug possession charge.

All this legal drama, however, has not stopped Beasley from happily enjoying a new romance with ex-Kardashian confidante and Scottie Pippen‘s extranged wife, Larsa Pippen. They were last photographed together on a date in Minnesota in Dec. 2020, after they were first spotted together holding hands in a shopping center in Miami, Florida (where Pippen lives) in Nov. 2020.

Beasley and Pippen’s mall date caused an uproar, but Pippen insisted that “Malik and his ex were separated before [she] ever met him” in a since-deleted tweet shared in Dec. 2020. However, Yao fired back, claiming that this was “100% false.”