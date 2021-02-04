Watch

Malik Beasley’s Ex Raps About People ‘Chasing Clout’ In New Video & Fans Think It’s Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley cuddle on a luxury yacht in these exclusive pictures taken on the basketball star’s recent 24th birthday - a date when he was expected to be celebrating at home with his wife and family. Sources close to the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s estranged wife Montana Yao had previously told TMZ that she had expected Malik to be at home for his birthday. But instead these pictures from November 26 show where he really was - living it up on a multi-million boat in Miami with new girlfriend Larsa, 24. In the pictures Larsa is seen wearing a tight pink mini dress as she hugged the basketball star. 26 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722325_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: New couple Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley get in the festive spirit as they pose in front of a giant Christmas tree in his hometown of Minnesota. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, and the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, 24, posed for the camera on Sunday, December 20. 20 Dec 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722344_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen wears a very revealing top and holds hands with Malik Beasley as she hits the mall in Miami. Larsa, who recently revealed she had been battling Covid-19, made headlines earlier this month for claiming that she dated Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. During an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa said that she dated the NBA player shortly before he began a romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in 2016. "I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed," said Larsa, whose estranged husband Scottie Pippen filed for divorce that year. "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.". 23 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716931_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley cuddle on a luxury yacht in these exclusive pictures taken on the basketball star’s recent 24th birthday - a date when he was expected to be celebrating at home with his wife and family. Sources close to the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s estranged wife Montana Yao had previously told TMZ that she had expected Malik to be at home for his birthday. But instead these pictures from November 26th show where he really was - living it up on a multi-million boat in Miami with new girlfriend Larsa, 46. In the pictures Larsa is seen wearing a tight pink mini dress as she hugged the basketball star. 26 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722325_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Political News Editor

Montana Yao’s new rap is raising eyebrows on Instagram. Is her line about people ‘chasing clout’ a dig at Larsa Pippen?

Is Montana Yao throwing more not-so subtle shade at Larsa Pippen? Malik Beasley‘s ex-wife, 23, hopped on Instagram to spit bars about a “clout chaser,” and the lyrics have her followers thinking it could be a reference to Malik’s new woman. “I bet on me i cant be beat and that’s without a doubt /  We ain’t tryna hear u bulls**t man please just shut yo mouth / I can’t f**k with these lames cause all they ever chase is clout / Tough ass b**ch so you can’t ever take me out.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MONTANA (@montanayao)

Montana performs the whole song while sitting in her car — you can watch in the video above. The song itself is about a man “missing out” on being with Montana, and who’s soon going to regret what he gave up by leaving her. Her fans flocked to the comments to diss Malik and his girlfriend. “Larsa?” one commenter immediately wrote about the “chasing clout” line. “Keep pushin boo. Malik missin out on a true queen… & a prince,” another Instagram follower wrote, referencing Montana and Malik’s nearly two-year-old son, Makai.

The Montana rap is just the latest installment in the saga that’s the love triangle between herself, Malik, and Larsa. The Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, was first spotted sharing PDA with Larsa in November, holding hands at a mall in Miami. While Larsa, 46, claims that Malik and Montana were already separated, Montana insists that they were still very much together. She filed for divorce in December, shortly before Larsa and Malik made their relationship Instagram official.

Larsa Pippen sizzles in snakeskin while leaving Olivetti after dinner in West Hollywood, 9/18/20 (MEGA)

Montana recently called out Malik for allegedly not seeing or “supporting” their son, after the NBA player posted a picture of himself with the toddler. Malik told HollywoodLife in a statement that the claims were an “outright lie.” His attorney wrote, “Malik has taken every effort possible to seek visitation which has not only been denied but met with outrageous financial demands by a woman who was married to an NBA player for eight months.”