Malik Beasley’s Ex Raps About People ‘Chasing Clout’ In New Video & Fans Think It’s Larsa Pippen

Montana Yao’s new rap is raising eyebrows on Instagram. Is her line about people ‘chasing clout’ a dig at Larsa Pippen?

Is Montana Yao throwing more not-so subtle shade at Larsa Pippen? Malik Beasley‘s ex-wife, 23, hopped on Instagram to spit bars about a “clout chaser,” and the lyrics have her followers thinking it could be a reference to Malik’s new woman. “I bet on me i cant be beat and that’s without a doubt / We ain’t tryna hear u bulls**t man please just shut yo mouth / I can’t f**k with these lames cause all they ever chase is clout / Tough ass b**ch so you can’t ever take me out.”

Montana performs the whole song while sitting in her car — you can watch in the video above. The song itself is about a man “missing out” on being with Montana, and who’s soon going to regret what he gave up by leaving her. Her fans flocked to the comments to diss Malik and his girlfriend. “Larsa?” one commenter immediately wrote about the “chasing clout” line. “Keep pushin boo. Malik missin out on a true queen… & a prince,” another Instagram follower wrote, referencing Montana and Malik’s nearly two-year-old son, Makai.

The Montana rap is just the latest installment in the saga that’s the love triangle between herself, Malik, and Larsa. The Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, was first spotted sharing PDA with Larsa in November, holding hands at a mall in Miami. While Larsa, 46, claims that Malik and Montana were already separated, Montana insists that they were still very much together. She filed for divorce in December, shortly before Larsa and Malik made their relationship Instagram official.

Montana recently called out Malik for allegedly not seeing or “supporting” their son, after the NBA player posted a picture of himself with the toddler. Malik told HollywoodLife in a statement that the claims were an “outright lie.” His attorney wrote, “Malik has taken every effort possible to seek visitation which has not only been denied but met with outrageous financial demands by a woman who was married to an NBA player for eight months.”