Malik Beasley Claps Back After Ex Montana Yao Claims He Doesn’t See Or Support Their Son: ‘Outright Lie’

Malik Beasley shot down ex Montana Yao’s claims that he isn’t there for their young son, calling her assertion ‘categorically untrue’ in a statement to HollywoodLife.

UPDATE, 1/29/21, 4:50pm ET: Montana Yao’s attorney said in a statement to HollywoodLife: “Again, Mr. Beasley’s attorney is putting out statements that are utterly false. Montana Yao has 100% custody of her son. And, due to his misconduct, Mr. Beasley can only have supervised contact with his son. That restriction was not imposed by Ms. Yao, but by a Hennepin County district court judge.

“In the spirit of cooperation, Ms. Yao offered to bring her son to San Francisco for a supervised visit with Mr. Beasley. Mr. Beasley’s attorney responded that a supervised visit with the boy was not possible due to the NBA’s COVID restrictions. The day Mr. Beasley was to visit his son, Mrs. Pippen posted a picture of her and Mr. Beasley in what appears to be a hotel room. Mrs. Pippen is presumably not part of the Timberwolves COVID ‘bubble.'”

ORIGINAL: Montana Yao‘s claim on Instagram that ex Malik Beasley doesn’t see their nearly two-year-old son is an “outright lie,” his lawyer tells HollywoodLife in a statement. “Montana Yao’s assertion that Malik Beasley has made no effort of seeing Makai is categorically untrue,” Steven A. Haney stated. “In fact it is an outright lie. Malik has taken every effort possible to seek visitation which has not only been denied but met with outrageous financial demands by a woman who was married to an NBA player for eight months. Montana Yao’s motives are clear and have nothing to do with the best interests of her son.”

HollywoodLife has reached out for Montana’s rep for comment. Montana, who filed for divorce from the Minnesota Timberwolves player last month, sounded off on her Instagram Story after seeing him post a photo of himself holding their son while wearing matching Fendi outfits. “not posting a kid you haven’t even tried to see or support,” she wrote. “No Frauds” by Nicki Minaj is playing in the background of her January 29 post.

Malik and Montana’s split has been public and messy. The NBA star was pictured holding hands with Larsa Pippen at a mall in Miami in November, and fans were quick to point out that he was married. Larsa addressed the rumors by tweeting that Malik and Montana were already separated when they connected — but Montana told a much different story. She responded, “This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

Montana filed for divorce on December 8 and publicly called Malik out on social media for never apologizing. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie,” Montana confessed on Instagram. Larsa and Malik made their relationship Instagram official on December 21, posing in front of a Christmas tree.