Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Tiny Red Bikini As She Poses In Front Of Bridge In NYC: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, shared a set of extra sexy photos to Instagram on Apr. 27. The model posed in a few different outfits, including a red patterned bikini from her swimwear line that put her behind on full display, as she spent time in New York City, NY, in the eye-catching snapshots. She was standing in front of a bridge and water could be seen behind her as her long hair was down and she rocked earrings and multiple necklaces.

The beauty also showed off a leopard print bikini with a short skirt, jeans, and a red patterned crop top with light brown cargo style pants and white sneakers. At one point, she added sunglasses to her look, and flaunted epic makeup that brought out her best features. She also had her hair up for some of the photos.

“city girls all new swim for your summer @inamoratawoman,” Emily captioned the post, promoting her swimwear line. Once she shared the photos, her followers quickly responded with compliments. “The woman who beautifies my world with her smile and her beauty 🤗😍💐🦋,” one follower wrote, while another called her “beautiful.”

Emily’s latest post comes after she wowed in some Marc Jacobs campaign photos two weeks ago. She went topless and posed in high-waisted pants in some of the photos for the shoot. She also rocked crop tops and jeans and skirts for the others, as she gave a variety of serious looks to the camera.

Another photo shoot that she had around the same time happened in Spain. It had her looking unrecognizable as she showed off short blonde hair with bangs and held white plastic bags. She also donned a conservative outfit that included a tan sweater over a white collared top and a white knee-length skirt. She topped the look off with black slip-on short-heeled shoes that were tied in bows in the front. It’s unclear what the shoot was for, but it proved she can wear just about any kind of outfit and/or swimsuit and still look sizzling.