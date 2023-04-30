Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Tiny Red Bikini As She Poses In Front Of Bridge In NYC: Photos

The gorgeous model also shared photos of her hanging out on a sidewalk while wearing a crop top and cargo pants, in the Big Apple.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 30, 2023 3:34PM EDT
Emily Ratajkowski
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Cabos, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation as they hit the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple looked perfectly content as they lounged on the sand, taking in the picturesque views. Christina and Joshua first tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony that is believed to have occurred sometime before April 2022 and later in a ceremony with their kids in September of last year. The couple were seen enjoying a PDA filled stroll on the beach on Saturday. Pictured: Christina Hall, Joshua Hall BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, shared a set of extra sexy photos to Instagram on Apr. 27. The model posed in a few different outfits, including a red patterned bikini from her swimwear line that put her behind on full display, as she spent time in New York City, NY, in the eye-catching snapshots. She was standing in front of a bridge and water could be seen behind her as her long hair was down and she rocked earrings and multiple necklaces.

The beauty also showed off a leopard print bikini with a short skirt, jeans, and a red patterned crop top with light brown cargo style pants and white sneakers. At one point, she added sunglasses to her look, and flaunted epic makeup that brought out her best features. She also had her hair up for some of the photos.

“city girls all new swim for your summer @inamoratawoman,” Emily captioned the post, promoting her swimwear line. Once she shared the photos, her followers quickly responded with compliments. “The woman who beautifies my world with her smile and her beauty 🤗😍💐🦋,” one follower wrote, while another called her “beautiful.”

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily rocking a bikini during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Emily’s latest post comes after she wowed in some Marc Jacobs campaign photos two weeks ago. She went topless and posed in high-waisted pants in some of the photos for the shoot. She also rocked crop tops and jeans and skirts for the others, as she gave a variety of serious looks to the camera.

Another photo shoot that she had around the same time happened in Spain. It had her looking unrecognizable as she showed off short blonde hair with bangs and held white plastic bags. She also donned a conservative outfit that included a tan sweater over a white collared top and a white knee-length skirt. She topped the look off with black slip-on short-heeled shoes that were tied in bows in the front. It’s unclear what the shoot was for, but it proved she can wear just about any kind of outfit and/or swimsuit and still look sizzling.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad