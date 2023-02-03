Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Short Bob With Bangs At Marc Jacobs Show: See Her Hair Makeover

Emily Ratajkowski looked unrecognizable when she debuted a super short bob haircut with front bangs at the Marc Jacobs show during NYFW.

Reading Time: 2 minute
February 3, 2023 9:56AM EST
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019
Emily Ratajkowski Marc Jacobs Fashion show, Park Avenue Armory, New York, USA - 02 Feb 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski chats with a mystery man in her vip courtside seat as she sips on a beverage and stares at him at Knicks Game inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The model was very annimated as she sat with the man as they talked closely for the entire game and left together inside the arena as she wore a small crop top and Keith Harring art jacket. 11 Jan 2023 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski, mystery man. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA932055_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: John Nacion/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski is certainly not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion and beauty, and that’s exactly what she did at the Marc Jacobs runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 2. The 31-year-old debuted a short bob hair makeover with front bangs and while we’re pretty sure it’s a wig – she still managed to pull off the look.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. (John Nacion/Shutterstock)

At the event, Emily had her jet-black hair down in a chin-length bob while down in wet curls. New front bangs covered her entire forehead and she topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye and a nude glossy lip.

As for her outfit, Emily rocked a plunging tan tank top that was completely see-through revealing major cleavage and her bare, braless chest. She tucked the sheer top into a pair of skintight, high-waisted brown zip-front trousers and added a cropped brown jacket with a fur collar and furry sleeves. She tied her look together with a pair of pointed-toe black leather pumps.

Emily has been taking the fashion and beauty industry by storm lately and just the other day she was revealed as the new face of Viktor & Rolf’ss iconic fragrance, Flowerbomb, when she wore a slew of outfits for the photoshoot including a floral bralette with a high-waisted skirt, a skintight bodysuit, and more for the campaign.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. (John Nacion/Shutterstock)

In our favorite photo from the campaign, Emily wore a sleeveless bedazzled bustier crop top that had a plunging neckline, revealing ample cleavage. The crop top was covered in gems, lace, and beading, while her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display. She styled the sexy top with a high-waisted, super poofy white and iridescent sheer ruffled skirt that cascaded around her and had a rainbow-lined tulle hem while a bow belt cinched in her waist.

