Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Short Bob With Bangs At Marc Jacobs Show: See Her Hair Makeover

Emily Ratajkowski is certainly not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion and beauty, and that’s exactly what she did at the Marc Jacobs runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 2. The 31-year-old debuted a short bob hair makeover with front bangs and while we’re pretty sure it’s a wig – she still managed to pull off the look.

At the event, Emily had her jet-black hair down in a chin-length bob while down in wet curls. New front bangs covered her entire forehead and she topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye and a nude glossy lip.

As for her outfit, Emily rocked a plunging tan tank top that was completely see-through revealing major cleavage and her bare, braless chest. She tucked the sheer top into a pair of skintight, high-waisted brown zip-front trousers and added a cropped brown jacket with a fur collar and furry sleeves. She tied her look together with a pair of pointed-toe black leather pumps.

Emily has been taking the fashion and beauty industry by storm lately and just the other day she was revealed as the new face of Viktor & Rolf’ss iconic fragrance, Flowerbomb, when she wore a slew of outfits for the photoshoot including a floral bralette with a high-waisted skirt, a skintight bodysuit, and more for the campaign.

In our favorite photo from the campaign, Emily wore a sleeveless bedazzled bustier crop top that had a plunging neckline, revealing ample cleavage. The crop top was covered in gems, lace, and beading, while her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display. She styled the sexy top with a high-waisted, super poofy white and iridescent sheer ruffled skirt that cascaded around her and had a rainbow-lined tulle hem while a bow belt cinched in her waist.