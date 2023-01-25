Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and stand-up comedian Eric Andre, 39, didn’t hold back on the PDA as they vacationed in the Caribbean! The “Blurred Lines” model was seen kissing Eric as they sat on oceanfront beach chairs in the Grand Cayman on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the images published by Emily Ratajkowski Makes Out With Eric Andre On Beach Vacation: Photos. Emily sported a bikini along with a green and yellow bucket hat as she soaked up some sunshine, while Eric went shirtless with just a pair of trunks.

The duo seemed to know that eyes were on them as they shared a laugh and made a kissy face towards each other, hamming it up for the cameras. Emily then wrapped her arms around Eric’s neck before they actually locked lips. Vacation vibes were definitely on point as they took in the gorgeous turquoise ocean views while sipping on what appeared to be piña colada cocktails (a popular tropical beverage with rum, cream of coconut or coconut milk, and pineapple juice).

The duo are at boutique hotel Palm Heights, where Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was also recently vacationing with her pal and collaborator Eartheater. “Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh,” an eyewitness told Page Six. The observer also noted they seemed more on the “playful” side versus “romantic,” going as far to call the two “friends with benefits.”

“It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation…They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together,” they also told the outlet. Per the source, Emily was also overheard talking about past romances, including ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she filed for divorce from in September. They share son Sylvester, 1, together.

Eric and Emily’s Grand Cayman adventure comes just weeks after they were seen on a date in New York City at Sakagura on Jan. 7. They seemed to be comfortable with each other as they wrapped their arms around each other and explored the Midtown area after a three hour meal.