Emily Ratajkowski Seen On Date Night With Eric Andre After Pete Davidson Split

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, may have a thing for comedians! After her brief fling with Pete Davidson, the gorgeous model went on a date with stand-up comedian Eric Andre, 39, in New York City on January 7. Emily and Eric smiled and wrapped their arms around each other as they hit up several spots in Midtown, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The pair spent over three hours at the Japanese restaurant Sakagura, according to TMZ.

Eric is a famous comedian who hosts the Adult Swim comedy show The Eric Andre Show. He’s also an actor and had voice roles in The Lion King remake and Sing 2. All that’s known about Eric’s love life is that he dated actress Rosario Dawson from 2016 to 2017. Eric hinted that he’s bisexual in a 2016 interview where he said he’d “f*** anything that moves.”

Emily, meanwhile, has been active on the dating scene since her 2022 divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The My Body author had a quick fling with Pete, 29, that involved date nights in NYC and at a Knicks game, both in November. News of Emily and Pete’s split broke on December 27, courtesy of Page Six. “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” a source told the outlet, before noting that the breakup is “fine with both of them.”

HollywoodLife learned from a source close to Pete that the Staten Island comedian was “fine” with his and Emily’s breakup. The insider also shared that Pete “completely understands” that Emily “wants to date around for a while,” since she’s newly divorced. Emily also went on a date with DJ Orazio, 35, and was seen kissing NYC-based artist Jack Greer, 35, around the time that she was romancing Pete.

Emily previously admitted that she joined a dating app during her Dec. 22 episode of her HighLow podcast. Explaining why she took the plunge, the mom-of-one said, “I was like, ‘f*** it.’ I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get [the dating app.]”