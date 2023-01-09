Emily Ratajkowski Seen On Date Night With Eric Andre After Pete Davidson Split

Has Emily Ratajkowski moved on with a new man? The model was all smiles on her date night with stand-up comedian Eric Andre in New York City.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 9, 2023 2:11PM EST
Emily Ratajkowski
View gallery
Emily RatajkowskiThe Art of Elysium's 12th Annual Black Tie Event 'Heaven', Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2019
Emily Ratajkowski wears a see-through evening gown at Swarovski's celebration of the unveiling of the gingerbread facade at the Mark Hotel in New York City Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5502689 141122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski wears a see-through evening gown at Swarovski's celebration of the unveiling of the gingerbread facade at the Mark Hotel in New York City Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5502689 141122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for Paramount+

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, may have a thing for comedians! After her brief fling with Pete Davidson, the gorgeous model went on a date with stand-up comedian Eric Andre, 39, in New York City on January 7. Emily and Eric smiled and wrapped their arms around each other as they hit up several spots in Midtown, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The pair spent over three hours at the Japanese restaurant Sakagura, according to TMZ.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Eric is a famous comedian who hosts the Adult Swim comedy show The Eric Andre Show. He’s also an actor and had voice roles in The Lion King remake and Sing 2. All that’s known about Eric’s love life is that he dated actress Rosario Dawson from 2016 to 2017. Eric hinted that he’s bisexual in a 2016 interview where he said he’d “f*** anything that moves.”

Eric Andre
Eric Andre (Photo: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for Paramount+)

Emily, meanwhile, has been active on the dating scene since her 2022 divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The My Body author had a quick fling with Pete, 29, that involved date nights in NYC and at a Knicks game, both in November. News of Emily and Pete’s split broke on December 27, courtesy of Page Six.  “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” a source told the outlet, before noting that the breakup is “fine with both of them.”

HollywoodLife learned from a source close to Pete that the Staten Island comedian was “fine” with his and Emily’s breakup. The insider also shared that Pete “completely understands” that Emily “wants to date around for a while,” since she’s newly divorced. Emily also went on a date with DJ Orazio, 35, and was seen kissing NYC-based artist Jack Greer, 35, around the time that she was romancing Pete.

Emily previously admitted that she joined a dating app during her Dec. 22 episode of her HighLow podcast. Explaining why she took the plunge, the mom-of-one said, “I was like, ‘f*** it.’ I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get [the dating app.]”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad