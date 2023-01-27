Emily Ratajkowski Slays In Plunging Floral Crop Top & Skirt For Viktor & Rolf Campaign: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski was just revealed as the new face of Viktor & Rolf’s iconic fragrance, Flowerbomb, and she looked gorgeous in the new campaign. The 31-year-old mother-of-one rocked a slew of outfits for the photoshoot including a floral bralette with a high-waisted skirt, a skintight bodysuit, and more.

In one photo, Emily wore a sleeveless bedazzled bustier crop top that had a plunging neckline, revealing ample cleavage. The crop top was completely covered in gems, lace, and beading, while her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display. She styled the sexy top with a high-waisted, super poofy white and iridescent sheer ruffled skirt. The ballgown skirt cascaded around her and had a rainbow-lined tulle hem while a bow belt cinched in her waist.

Emily looked gorgeous in another photo that pictured her in a long-sleeve, skintight white and pink striped bodysuit. The collared shirt was tucked into a pair of skintight, high-waisted black underwear that put her long, toned legs on display.

Aside from this campaign, Emily also recently starred in a Versace campaign where she wore a head-to-toe purple ensemble from the Spring 2023 Collection. In the photo, Emily wore a skintight silk dress with a tight bodice that had sheer lace panels on the sides. The dress had a plunging, crisscross strap neckline that showed off ample cleavage while a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt revealed her long legs. She topped her look off with a matching sheer veil, fingerless gloves, and strappy sandals.

In another look for the campaign, Emily posted a behind-the-scenes video of her dancing around in a hot pink satin dress with a high neck and a complete cutout open back that ended all the way at her tailbone. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, there was a slit straight down the back of the skirt, showing off her legs.