Emily Ratajkowski Chats Up Mystery Man At Knicks Game After Eric Andre Date

Emily Ratajkowski definitely has game. The model/author, 31, looked like she was having a great time during Wednesday night’s NBA game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. There, Emily enjoyed a friendly chat with the handsome mystery man sitting next to her.

The pretty podcaster looked casual-chic as she sat near the court with a charming male friend. Rocking a white crop top and baggy olive green pants, it was clear she was in for an easy-going night. A cool Keith Haring bomber jacket completed the look.

Emily and her friend looked at ease with one another, appearing engrossed in their conversation while the game went on. The star seemed relaxed, sipping on a beer throughout. After the game the duo headed out together.

While it wasn’t clear who Emily’s basketball date was, there’s no denying the actress/author is living her best single life. She’s been spotted spending time with some of the Big Apple’s hottest bachelors since her split from husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McLard last September.

The star was last seen after a dinner date with comedian Eric Andre. Before that, the lucky Gone Girl beauty enjoyed the company of comic Pete Davidson, artist Jack Greer, and DJ Orazio Rispo. And earlier in fall of 2022, she was even linked to Brad Pitt.

Though Mr. Davidson is considered quite the hot item in the Hollywood dating scene, things didn’t last between him and Emily. Their split was reported by Page Six on Dec. 27, as a source told the paper, “Their fling has moved into the friends zone. [It’s] fine with both of them.”

Back in December, an insider revealed Emily was looking for something casual when it comes to dating. The source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Emily just got out of a long-term relationship in her marriage so the last thing she wants right now is any type of commitment.”

“She’s not tying herself down to anybody and she has no intention on settling down,” they went on. “At the moment, she’s letting herself test the waters and simply enjoy her freedom…”

The insider continued, “It’s not that she’s playing games, she is truly just figuring out what she really wants. Emily isn’t putting any sort of a timeline on things and she’s loving the single life for now.”