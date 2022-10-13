Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Eye-Catching Fishnet Dress Over Satin Lingerie After Admitting She Loves Her ‘Freedom’

Emily Ratajkowski is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Oct. 12. The 31-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a completely sheer navy blue fishnet dress with satin lingerie underneath.

Emily’s toned figure was on full display in her long-sleeve dress and she showed off ample cleavage in a tiny pink satin bralette. She styled the bralette with a matching G-string thong. The sparkly maxi dress showed off her entire bare body and she accessorized with strappy sandals and a black leather purse. As for her glam, she had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a sultry smokey eye and nude glossy lip tied her look together.

Also in attendance at the party was model Karlie Kloss, who looked just as stunning in a sparkly sequin Tom Ford dress with a gold chain halter-neck. The dress was fitted on the waist and skirt and she accessorized with gold chain sandals. Her dark brown hair was down and parted deeply to the sides in voluminous waves. A bold red lip tied her whole ensemble together.

Emily is embracing her new-found freedom after filing for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, last month. Emily spoke to Variety about her book, My Body, in an interview published Oct. 12, “One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go.” She continued, “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

Emily has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately and aside from this look, she was just out in NYC the other night when she wore a pair of skintight, high-waisted black trousers with a cropped brown leather Miu Miu Nappa Jacket with Shearling Collar, a Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Canvas Recoleta Bag, and Sonora Santafe Leather Western Boots.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was her plunging white button-down shirt that she tucked into a high-waisted, orange Bally Spring 2023 Leather Skirt. The maxi skirt featured a plunging hip-high slit that showed off her toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of knee-high black leather boots.