Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt’s Claims About Her Wanting To Sell Their Winery ‘Malicious’

“Pitt’s allegations that he and Ms. Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract to a consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record and, among other legal defects, violative of the Statute of Frauds and public policy,” she added.

The latest documents in the current legal battle between Angelina and Brad, who officially divorced in 2019, comes two months they made headlines when Angelina accused the Fight Club star of committing violent acts against her and their children. She claimed that the negotiations over the French winery “had broken down” after he allegedly demanded she sign a NDA prohibiting her from discussing her his “physical and emotional abuse” that she alleged occurred six years ago. She also shared a story where Brad allegedly had a “physical and verbal outburst” against her and their kids on a plane in September 2016, just days before she filed for divorce.

One day after Angelina’s claims went public, Brad’s rep denied them. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” the rep said in a statement to CNN.