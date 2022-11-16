Brad Pitt, 58, Cleans Up Good With Slicked Back Hair, Black Suit & Shades: Photos

Brad Pitt, 58, showed off his incredible style during his latest public appearance! The actor wore a black suit with a white undershirt, a black scarf, and sunglasses as he entered a special Q&A event for his new movie, Babylon, in New York City, NY on Nov. 16. He also had his hair slicked back and rocked some facial hair as he topped his look off with boots.

Brad’s latest hunky appearance comes on the same day he made headlines for being seen hanging out with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. The two were at a Bono concert together on Sunday night and looked pretty close as they were photographed outside. They both looked stylish in casual outfits, including blue jeans, a grey jacket, white t-shirt, and a brown suede fedora hat for Brad, and leather pants, a white crop top, and a black flannel jacket for Ines.

In addition to hanging out alone, they were spotted mingling with other celebrity friends, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Sean Penn, and Vivi Nevo. The fun took place at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, so it’s not too surprising many of Hollywood’s elite were seen. They all appeared to be having a great time as they walked in and out of the venue.

It’s unclear if Brad and Ines are more than friends or not, but their hangout has definitely sparked interest in fans. The bachelor has been rumored to have various potential love interests, including model Emily Ratajkowski, since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, but hasn’t seemed to commit to a long-term romance. The talented star tends to be fairly private when it comes to his love life, so his latest outing with Ines came as a bit of a surprise.

Ines and her ex Paul announced their split just two months ago. It was apparently a “mutual” decision for them to go their separate ways and had taken place five months before that. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time,” their reps told PEOPLE at the time.