Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos

The Oscar winner proved he gets better looking with age, as he turned heads at the Austin racetrack in a cool and casual ensemble.

October 22, 2022 12:29PM EDT
Image Credit: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!

Brad Pitt attended a Grand Prix event in Austin in Oct. 2022. (SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The actor can’t help but show up to an event rocking the coolest of ensembles. Just a few months ago, his Berlin appearance for the premiere of his flick Bullet Train was on another level, as he flaunted his unique sartorial choices by rocking a brown skirt for the event. While the outfit also included a rugged cardigan and black combat boots, it was certainly the knee-length garb that became the talk of the town!

Along with the fashion statement, Brad gave an explanation on why he chose such a style — and it was revealed using his uncanny sense of wit he has become famous for over the years. When a reporter approached him on the red carpet and inquired why he was wearing the open-air skirt, Brad replied with a huge smile, “The breeze, the breeze.”

Brad Pitt was part of the team at the racetracks. (SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The skirt and hilarious reason for it weren’t the only things causing quite the commotion, as the wardrobe showed off his bare legs, allowing a peek at his tattoos. On one exposed shin, Brad showed off a design of a rhinoceros face, while the other shin appeared to have a human skull inked into it. While the meanings of both tattoos are unclear, they certainly are ripe for interpretation.

Meanwhile, Brad, in the midst of romance speculation with Emily Ratajkowski, was hit with a new claim from his ex Angelina Jolie, who accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive towards her and their six children, all part of their ongoing legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery. Brad’s attorney told HollywoodLife in a statement that Brad will continue to respond to any accusations in court.

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one- unlike the other side – but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” the attorney said. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

