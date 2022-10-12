Brad Pitt Believes Angelina Jolie Will ‘Stop At Nothing’ To ‘Ruin His Name’ After New Abuse Allegations

Brad Pitt was left “sick to his stomach” following the new round of allegations made by his ex, Angelina Jolie, according to Us Weekly. The publication’s sources claim that Brad, 58, hates that Angie, 47, has accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive towards him and their six children, all part of their ongoing legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery. Brad “maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina will stop at nothing to ruin his name,” Us Weekly reports.

The allegations arose in the first week of October, with the Maleficent actress claiming that negotiations over the sale of the French winery had broken down after Brad allegedly demanded she signed a non-disclosure agreement prohibiting from speaking about the “physical and emotional abuse” that she alleged occurred in 2016. “At the end of the day, he and Angelina seem destined to fight each other for the rest of their lives, or at least until the kids are grown up and there’s nothing left for them to contest,” claims Us Weekly’s source. “It’s a tragic, toxic situation where neither of them is willing to budge.”

Angelina claimed that Brad had “physical and verbal outburst” during a 2016 transatlantic flight. In the new court documents, Angelina’s team alleged that Brad “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” in the airplane bathroom, before he pushed her against the wall. One of the children allegedly came to Brad’s defense, which supposedly caused an incident where Brad allegedly “choked one of his children and struck another.”

Though the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and FBI investigated the incident and declined to press charges, Angelina said in her filing that the government “had probable cause” to charge Brad with a federal crime. Days after the alleged incident, Angelina filed for divorce.

“When Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to re-join [him] as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to defend herself on these issues for the first time,” Jolie’s team said when explaining the reason for bringing these allegations back to the forefront.

“(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims,” Pitt’s rep said in a statement on Oct. 5. “Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue.”