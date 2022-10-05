Brad Pitt Seen In 1st Photos Since Angelina Jolie’s Allegations Of Violent Acts

Brad Pitt was seen leaving a business compound in Los Angeles on Oct. 4 in these photos. The actor was freshly shaven and wore an all-blue outfit, consisting of a t-shirt, button down shirt and jeans. It was the first time the actor was spotted publicly after ex, Angelina Jolie, filed court documents that claimed he was emotionally and physically abusive to her and their children in 2016. The legal filing was Angelina’s countersuit to a lawsuit that Brad previously filed against her for selling her stake in their Miraval Chateau winery in 2016.

Angelina had previously accused Brad of being violent while the family was on a private jet in Sept. 2016, but he was cleared by Child & Protective Services in Nov. 2016 after an investigation into the situation. Amidst their new legal battle over Chateau Miraval, though, she has doubled down on her claims. In the Oct. 2022 court papers, Angelina claimed that Brad got violent with her on a private plane after accusing her of being “too deferential” to their children. She alleged that he “grabbed [her] by the head and shook her,” and accused him of pushing her against the wall of the airplane bathroom.

The lawsuit also alleges that Brad then got physically violent with one of the pair’s six children after the child tried to defend Angelina. “He choked one of his children and struck another,” the filing claims. Angelina also alleged that Brad poured beer on her, as well as beer and wine on the children. She also claimed that he “physically abused” one of the kids after they exited the plane. This alleged incident took place just days before Angelina filed for divorce in 2016.

Of her reason for re-hashing these allegations six years later with specific details, Angelina explained, “When Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to re-join [him] as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to defend herself on these issues for the first time.” After filing for divorce, Angelina also sought out full custody of her and Brad’s kids, but after a lengthy custody battle that ended in 2021, Brad was officially given 50/50 joint custody. However, in July 2021, Angelina won her attempt to have the judge in the custody case removed, which undid the ruling.

Meanwhile, Brad has not spoken on-record about the claims a violence against him. However, a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife that Angelina’s claims against Brad are “completely untrue.” “Angelina continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of what happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants,” the source explained. “Her story is constantly evolving. She had the opportunity to share information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges following their investigation. She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Brad following in-depth observations and analysis by doctors, therapists and other experts. She and her team go back to the same thing month after month with new and false information.”