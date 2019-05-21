Brad Pitt is the hottest stuntman we’ve ever seen in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.’ One of the most memorable parts of the new trailer is seeing the 55-year-old take off his shirt to reveal his six-pack abs.

Brad Pitt is proving age is just a number. The 55-year-old heartthrob flashes his amazing abs in the new trailer for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Brad plays Cliff Booth, the longtime stuntman of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton. Brad has never looked better. The actor was photographed a number of times while filming scenes, but his abs get some major action in the new trailer. Brad peels off his shirt to show off his rock-hard abs during a steamy outside scene.

Brad also shows off his incredible fighting skills as he transforms into his tough character. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood takes place in 1969 Los Angeles. Rick and Cliff try to navigate Hollywood, a place they hardly recognize anymore. Rick and Cliff are best buds and it’s a delight to see Leo and Brad onscreen together. Rick ends up living to next to Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski, played by Margot Robbie and Rafal Zawierucha. Sharon and four others were brutally murdered by members of the Manson Family in the home in 1969. Cliff also crosses paths with Charles Manson, the notorious cult leader.

The film will feature multiple storylines and a large ensemble cast that includes Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Margaret Qualley, Luke Perry, and Al Pacino. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be Luke’s final role. The actor passed away in March 2019 after suffering a stroke.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be released in theaters on July 26. The movie made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21.