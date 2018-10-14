11 Sexiest Pics Of Brad Pitt On ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Set: Buff Arms & More

Okay, Brad Pitt is looking hotter than ever these days. The A-list hunk is turning up the heat with his sexy looks on the ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ set, and we are OBSESSED!

Brad Pitt is currently filming Quentin Tarantino’s highly-anticipated Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and more, but we can’t take our eyes off Brad. The 54-year-old is looking like a total stud on set, thanks to his ’60s wardrobe. Those tight shirts really make him look sexy AF.

The actor is playing Cliff Booth in the movie about the infamous 1969 Manson murders. Since the film is taking place in the ’60s, that means a whole new wardrobe for Brad. Over the past few months, Brad has sported tight t-shirts, jean jackets, and more. Brad is still filming, so expect more sexy looks!

Brad has always been fit, but he’s been looking especially buff lately for the movie. Couple that with his long blonde hair, and now we can’t stop swooning! Leonardo shared the first look at his and Brad’s characters back in June 2018. Brad was dressed in a sexy all-denim outfit, while Leo sported an orange jacket, yellow turtleneck, and brown pants.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY how Brad has been keeping his hunky look. “He cut out the alcohol in his diet and has been eating healthier since his split from Angelina [Jolie] too,” a source close to Brad HollywoodLife.com. “He avoids sugar and processed food and eats lean meats, fish, and lots of vegetables. Brad exercises daily and doesn’t see it as a ‘revenge body’ diet, just a healthier lifestyle. Now that he is single again, he is trying to take better care of himself.” Take a look at more of Brad’s hottest photos from the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood set in our gallery above!