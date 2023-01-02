Brad Pitt & Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate NYE Together In Mexico: Report

Now that Brad Pitt, 59, is officially dating Ines de Ramon, 30, it was only fitting that they rang in the new year together. The couple, who started publicly hanging out in mid-November, celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to PEOPLE. A source also told the publication that the Bullet Train actor and the jewelry designer are “having fun” together. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it,” the source shared.

The insider also revealed that Brad “is not seeing anyone else right now” besides Ines. This is Brad’s first public relationship since his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, 47, who is the mother of his six children. “He is spending more time with Ines,” the PEOPLE source also said about Brad. “He is very happy,” they added.

Before the Mexico trip, Brad and Ines celebrated the actor’s 59th birthday together in Hollywood, less than a week before Christmas. Paparazzi caught the pair out in the town for Brad’s big night. Before that date night, sources told Entertainment Tonight that Brad and Ines are “are seeing where things go and like each other.”

Brad and Ines’ very first public date night was at a Bono concert on Nov. 13. Afterwards, a PEOPLE source revealed that Brad and Ines had already been dating for “a few months”, following Ines’ split from The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 40, earlier in 2022.

As Brad’s romance with Ines continues to heat up, the actor is still dealing with a high profile, volatile custody dispute with his ex-wife Angelina, over their six children. The famous exes are also at odds over their previously shared French winery.